Snacks that are delicious and Instagram-worthy are your jam. When you see a decked-out cheese board or colorful smoothie bowl on your feed, you can't help but turn your phone to your roomie and say, "We have to make this." Smoothie bowls, in particular, are incredibly tasty and will leave you feeling bright, happy, and nourished. Watch a few smoothie bowl tutorials on YouTube, then head to your kitchen and make one for yourself.

You want to make sure you're using the right ingredients and tools so your smoothie bowl comes out thick and flavorful. Granted, your first one might not be the best one you ever make. (Practice makes perfect, right?) Watching these videos will at least give you an idea of the steps you need to take, though, before you whip out a large spoon and your digital camera. They'll bring you into the kitchens of influencers and a few fitness lovers, and teach you how to combine frozen mango, rich-colored dragonfruit, and cashew milk to create a one-of-a-kind snack.

Not to mention, they'll coach you on how to perfectly sprinkle coconut shreds and flax seeds on top of your smoothie bowl for the ideal pic. If you have some spare time, watch these 10 smoothie bowl tutorials and then whip up your own. They look so delicious from beginning to end.

1. This Video Lends Some Expert Tips And Tricks Nicole Renard on YouTube A perfect smoothie bowl will be colorful, but also thick. That means when you scoop some of it onto your spoon, it has a consistency like honey or molasses. This video will lend you some expert tips on how to whip up the snack of your dreams, without any fancy equipment.

2. This Video Comes With Some Variety ashley wicka on YouTube If you've made a smoothie bowl before, you might want a video that gives you some inspiration. Maybe you're looking to use a few new ingredients, like pineapple or banana, or make a bowl that's a different color than pink. This tutorial will give you that #inspo and encourage you to think outside of the box in your kitchen. Spinach in a smoothie bowl? Why not!

3. This Video Is Relatable And Super Resourceful Melanie Locke on YouTube You might not always have shredded coconut in your cabinet, or frozen spinach in your freezer. Sometimes, you may be making a smoothie bowl in a complete rush, and have to work with the ingredients you've got. That's where this tutorial comes in handy. It doesn't give out a specific list of measured ingredients, and is relatable and so resourceful to its core. Watch it and learn.

4. This Video Gives You A Recipe For Every Day Of The Week JLINHH on YouTube Smoothie bowls could easily become a part of your morning or post-workout routine. Lucky for you, this video is filled with a bunch of tasty recipes you can try. It gives you one recipe for each day of the week, and shows you how to put the smoothie bowl together in the most aesthetically pleasing way.

5. This Video Is Short And Sweet Kaylie Grace on YouTube Are you trying to master the smoothie bowl in record timing? If so, you need to watch this short and sweet tutorial. It whips up three different bowls with very different ingredients in the matter of about three minutes. So, you can get the gist of what to do, pull out your blender, and have a snack in no time.

6. This Video Lets You Follow Along With Ease Alexandra Andersson on YouTube Whenever you're whipping up new and exciting snacks in your kitchen, you're constantly going back to the recipe. Simply put, you want to make sure you're getting the measurements right. This video will be a dream come true for you, because it allows you to see the recipe and follow along with the steps with ease.

7. This Video Is A Taste Of Summer JLINHH on YouTube This tutorial takes fruits like mango, pineapple, and passionfruit and combines them to create some tasty bowls. If you're anxiously awaiting the sunnier months, you'll want to give them a try.

8. This Video Teaches You The Basics Fablunch on YouTube If you're new to the smoothie bowl game but want to conquer the basics fast, check out this tutorial. It's super instructional and helps you create Instagram-worthy bowls from the comfort of your home. Be sure to take pictures of your yummy creations before digging a spoon into them.

9. This Video Is So Inspiring To Watch So Yummy on YouTube Have you ever gotten sucked into cooking videos and found yourself watching the same clips over and over again? If so, then you'll get a kick out of this smoothie bowl tutorial. It's incredibly pleasing to watch and will inspire you to get out your blender and try something new in the kitchen. You'll be saying, "Smoothie bowl challenge? Accepted."