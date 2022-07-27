A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 26, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kylie Jenner’s Comment On Travis Scott’s IG Is Breaking The Internet

Instead of the face that launched a thousand ships, Kylie used a string of emojis to launch a thousand different theories. No, she didn’t just leave a few heart-eye emojis or stars on a recent post of Travis’; she left something a little bit bigger — something that has fans speculating on another potential sibling for Stormi and Unnamed Baby Boy Webster. READ MORE

These 4 Signs Are Getting Allll The New Moon Main Character Energy

Surely it isn’t a spoiler for me to say that Leo is on this list — after all, who is more powerful in their element than fiery Leo? All four of these signs will be feeling like a Pretty Big Deal, though, when that new moon hits the sky on the 28th. Let’s dive in. READ MORE

How Becca Tilley Ended Up With Hayley Kiyoko, A Bachelor Superfan

Sometimes those romcom meet-cutes… actually happen IRL. That was the case for Becca Tilley, who was the runner-up on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor in 2015. She met Hayley Kiyoko, a notable member of Bachelor Nation, at a party, and welp, the rest is history. Elite Daily chatted with Tilley about her relationship — and yes, the couple watch The Bachelorette every Monday night. READ MORE

How To Use Tretinoin, TikTok’s Latest Cure-All Craze

If you’re on the skin care side of the app — aka SkinTok — chances are you’ve known about tretinoin for a while, but this prescription powerhouse is being lauded all over your #FYP for its acne-fighting prowess. So what exactly is in this magical skin elixir, how does it differ from OTC retinol or hyaluronic acid, and most importantly: How do you use it safely? We chatted with dermatologists to get the inside scoop. READ MORE

