Joseph Quinn stole the hearts of Stranger Things fans everywhere when he joined the cast for Season 4, playing Eddie Munson, high school outcast and leader of the Hellfire Club. From his wild, curly wig, to his endearing relationship with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), fans couldn’t get enough of this new character. Luckily, if you’re now a Joseph Quinn superfan, there are plenty of other films and shows to catch him in.
It’s hard to believe, based on his accent in Stranger Things, that Quinn is actually British. In fact, while he may be new to many U.S. audiences, across the pond, he’s already something of an acting veteran. His career started in 2011 when he was 18, and his credits include mainly British TV credits. That said, you may recognize him from a small role he had on a very big TV show: HBO’s Game of Thrones. That role was one of his most intense ones yet, but it seems Quinn thrives in these dark, dramatic settings. His other past projects include movies about being a soldier during WWII, a show in which he brought a Charles Dickens character to life, and a limited series about the life of Catherine the Great.
Here are eight Joseph Quinn shows and movies you can stream now.
Thankfully for fans who loved Quinn’s brooding, mysterious, but goofy character, Eddie Munson, on Stranger Things, a lot of his former roles tap into the same energy.