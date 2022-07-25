They’ve got a baby boy on the way! Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa revealed the sex of their baby on July 24 and shared sweet updates from the party they hosted on social media. “Baby boy El Moussa 💙,” the couple captioned a joint post from the special day. Spoiler alert: Their party involved a looot of blue confetti.

The couple shared the moment they found out their baby’s sex on Instagram, and they were clearly thrilled to be having a boy. In the video, both Rae and El Moussa jumped up and down before hugging and kissing. Their Selling Sunset costars were quick to chime in with their congratulations. Jason Oppenheim responded to the couple’s post, “Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!! A BOY!!!” Maya Vander also commented on the post, dropping a few red heart emojis.

The Selling Sunset couple first announced their surprise pregnancy on July 13 in an exclusive interview with People. “It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan,” Rae explained at the time. “I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this.”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Rae and El Moussa first got together in July 2019, and they were married in October 2021. Though children weren’t always a part of their plan (El Moussa already has two children, Taylor and Brayden, with ex-wife Christina Haack), over time, the duo realized how much they wanted to grow their family. “When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together,” Rae told People.

But as their romance continued, her tune changed. She explained, “I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with. Seeing him with Taylor and Brayden, he's just so obsessed with them. And he's such a doting, amazing dad. I can't wait to see him with our baby.”

Here’s to the happy couple and their baby boy on the way!