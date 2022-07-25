Kylie’s Comment On Travis’ IG Has Fans Thinking She’s Pregnant Again

Kylie Jenner loves being a mom, and she’s always been open about wanting more children. Now a mother of two, Jenner might just be ready for baby No. 3. Taking to Instagram, Jenner left a telling comment on Travis Scott’s post that hinted at a possible future pregnancy.

On July 24, Scott posted an Instagram photo of himself with the caption, “Got there in a New York minute🗽.” Jenner did not hold back on how the photo made her feel. The makeup mogul commented “😛🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻,” and the rapper replied with his own emoji: two brown hearts and emoji of a man running. The flirty exchange left fans speculating about what the two meant. Could Jenner be expecting a third child? “Again?” one user wrote. Another added, “Oh golly gosh.” And a third commented, “Another already?” But since Jenner and Scott’s son was born only five months ago, we probably won’t get a baby announcement anytime soon. It appears Jenner just has baby fever, and with big sis Khloé Kardashian expecting baby No. 2, like, any day now, who can blame her?

Jenner and Scott began dating in April 2017, and just two months later, the couple got matching butterfly tattoos. In September of that year, speculation began that Jenner and Scott were expecting their first child together. After keeping things on the DL, Jenner announced on Instagram her daughter, Stormi, was born on Feb. 1, 2018.

Despite the joy that comes with welcoming a child into the world, the couple still faced challenges. In September 2019, breakup rumors began swirling when fans noticed a picture of Jenner and Scott was missing from an Instagram post. However, Jenner appeared to shut down the rumors by posting a story of a family photo on her refrigerator. But a month later in October 2019, Jenner confirmed the split on Twitter. Although they broke up, Jenner and Scott were committed to co-parenting Stormi and had no problem celebrating holidays together.

Luckily, the two found their way back to each other. In March 2020, Jenner reposted some old photos of Scott with the caption, “It’s a mood,” but neither Jenner nor Scott officially confirmed they were back together. Over a year later in May 2021, Jenner was seen celebrating Scott’s birthday when they were dancing together in a Florida club. The pair have been inseparable ever since.