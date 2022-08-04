A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on TKTK 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kete Is Still Going Strong Despite Being Long Distance

Sure, they’re used to splitting their time between New York and Los Angeles, but with Pete’s latest movie filming in the land down under, they’ve had to up their FaceTime game to make up for the difference: specifically, the whopping 17 hour time difference. But if anyone knows how to adapt and make the most of any circumstance, it’s Kim. READ MORE

Phew, Hailey Bieber’s Skin Care Line Is Getting A Restock

The queen of glazed doughnuts is *finally* restocking her line of products. Items like the Peptide Glazing Fluid moisturizer have already sold out twice and been on a 100,000 person waitlist, so it’s exciting to hear about a restock. I will continue to play off “being a little bit sweaty all the time” as an ode to glazed doughnut skin until then. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Is Not A Fan Of Skinny Jeans

“I prefer to be a little bit more comfortable now,” she explains of her lukewarm response to the skinny jeans trend. She loves the high-waisted fit of “mom jeans” but she is also really digging another denim trend: her husband Nick Jonas’ jeans. There’s only one item of clothing that Priyanka doesn’t raid from her husband’s closet. READ MORE

The First House In Astrology Will Reveal Your Destiny

In today’s issue of “Beyond Sun Signs,” we are looking into houses. And what better place to start than the first one? The first house is known as “the house of self.” It determines how you look, what you project out, how you carry yourself, and how you interact with the world. It’s what others can see and sense about you. READ MORE

