Bachelorette Fans Are Clamoring To Learn More About Spencer

Spencer Swies is one of the many men vying for Gabby Windey’s heart on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. But fans didn’t know much about him until Episode 4, when he won some extra time with Gabby and received her group date rose. Spencer could go a whole lot farther on the show if he keeps this up, so here’s everything you need to know about him.

Before Gabby’s boxing group date started, Spencer told the cameras that he was worried about where he stood with Gabby because he hadn’t talked to her since the Episode 2 cocktail party. Luckily, things changed for him during the date. It seems they may have had some cute off-screen moments, because once he entered the boxing ring, Spencer told Gabby, “I can’t wait for a lifetime of laughing together.”

It was hard to tell what Spencer actually did to get Gabby’s attention, because a lot of Gabby’s group date screen time was taken up by co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia feeling ignored by her men, but their 1-on-1 time post-group date seemed to go really well.

Spencer is a bit of a mysterious man, though — even his ABC bio is pretty thin on details. His fun facts include that he loves the Detroit Lions and hates EDM, but this opinionated personality has yet to come out on screen. But there was one major takeaway from Spencer’s bumped-up screen time: During the night portion of their date, Gabby and Spencer connected over Spencer’s history in the military, because Gabby’s dad was also in the military.

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Here’s what else to know about him:

Spencer Swies’ Career

During and after attending the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the United States Military Academy at West Point, Spencer worked for the joint chiefs of staff at the Pentagon. According to his LinkedIn, he then reached the level of Army executive officer.

He left the military just recently in February 2022, and now he’s studying again, this time for a business degree at the University of Chicago. Spencer is also working as a venture capital fellow at WPMC, a company that funds software startups founded by West Point graduates — right up Spencer’s alley.

Spencer Swies’ Family & Hometown

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Spencer’s ABC bio lists his hometown as Chicago, Illinois, where he’s currently studying. He hasn’t shared much about his family on IG, but he did post a couple shots from a family wedding in 2021.

Spencer Swies’ Age

Spencer is 27, four years younger than Gabby. Unfortunately for astrology girlies hoping to get to know more about this veteran, Spencer’s birthday hasn’t been shared publicly.

Spencer Swies’ Instagram

If you want to learn more about Spencer’s time in the military, his IG is a good place to start, full of uniformed photos in Hawaii and at West Point.

Connor Saeli from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette seems to be a longtime friend of Spencer’s, at least on social media. He’s commented on Spencer’s posts as far back as 2018 and posted about Spencer “representing Michigan well” on his stories after Episode 4. Kelley Flanagan, from Peter Weber’s season, has also started chiming in on his Bachelorette related posts.

Spencer Swies’ Bachelorette Journey

Although Spencer received a group date rose from Gabby because, as she said, he tried really hard during the Episode 4 group boxing date, fans have seen very little of the Chicago-based venture capitalist. Jesse Palmer tweeted that there was a lot more to be seen from Episode 4 that wasn’t aired, writing “I wish we could’ve shown the boxing match between Spencer and Kirk in its entirety…it was an ABSOLUTE BRAWL.”

Although fans didn’t get to see much of Gabby and Spencer’s 1-on-1 time because of Rachel’s far more dramatic confrontation with her set of men, it seems like they are pretty compatible. Hopefully for fans of this man in uniform, Gabby encourages him to open up more in upcoming episodes.