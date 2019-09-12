Bachelor in Paradise is filled with lots of fun and games, but the ultimate goal is for the contestants to find everlasting love. Couples "win" Paradise by getting engaged at the end of the season. Sometimes, though, couples don't take the traditional Paradise route to love. That's what happened with Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway this season. The couple kindled their love outside the Paradise resort, and it seems like they're still going strong. Now that they're in the real world, that means it's time to get back to real life things like jobs and family. But, what is Connor Saeli's job? When he's not on the beaches of Mexico, he's got a pretty serious career.

Connor first officially became a part of the Bachelor franchise as a contestant during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. The 24-year-old introduced himself to Bachelor Nation as an investment analyst, and he most recently worked as a Special Situations Group Analyst at Goldman Sachs in Dallas, Texas. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was responsible for "principal investing and lending directly to middle market companies." Connor worked at Goldman Sachs in that position from July 2017 until February 2019, which is right around the time filming for The Bachelorette began. Now that he's done filming both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Connor will likely return to his job in finance. But before he does that, he's enjoying the glow of his new romance with Whitney.

When Connor's not at work, he travels a lot. In his official ABC bio, he calls himself a "travel junkie" and his Instagram has plenty of snapshots from around the world to prove that he's earned that title. He's visited places all around the world, including the Canary Islands, Tulum, and Great Sand Dunes National Park. Even though Connor loves to travel, he had some snarky comments about another Bachelor in Paradise contestant who's on the road a lot. Connor and Dean Unglert were both interested in Caelynn Miller-Keyesr. So when Dean made a move to win Caelynn back, Connor was pretty mean about the fact that Dean lives out of a van on the road. However, when the episode aired, Connor apologized for insulting the van, saying "Sorry van, didn't mean to disrespect you." Dean quote-retweeted him and seemed to clear the air between them.

It turns out that Connor may actually have even more interest in pursuing the van life himself than he let on. Dean appeared on the Sept. 11 of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files and recalled that Connor asked him about his van. Dean said:

He leans over and he goes, ‘Nice to meet you too, man. I would really love to see the van sometime. I’ve been thinking about doing the van life myself.’

Hopefully Connor will be able to incorporate some vans and some traveling into his life, along with his budding relationship with Whitney.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.