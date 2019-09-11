There are plenty of opportunities for someone to steal your mate on Bachelor in Paradise, and unfortunately for Connor Saeli, that time arrived for him after a massive twist. After connecting with Caelynn Miller-Keyes on the beach, he was pretty swiftly dumped when Caelynn's previous Paradise love interest Dean Unglert returned to reconcile with her. However, on the Sept. 10 episode, Connor got a positive twist of his own when he ended up getting to spend time with Bachelor alum Whitney Fransway. Now that they've both left the resort, are Connor and Whitney together after Bachelor in Paradise?

After leaving The Bachelorette when his relationship with Hannah Brown wasn't growing, Connor took control of his fate once again when Caelynn unexpectedly reunited with former suitor Dean in the Sept. 9 episode. Although Caelynn gravitated toward Connor after Dean's departure and said she felt happy in their relationship, Dean's sudden return to Mexico changed things. Hitting the beach without his polarizing mustache, Dean confessed to Caelynn that he couldn't stop thinking of her after leaving. Willing to try a legitimate relationship, he asked Caelynn if she wanted to leave Paradise right away with him.

As Caelynn struggled with this bombshell, Connor was left in the dark, wondering why Dean had come back. "I don't know what he's trying to do," he said as he watched them from afar. "I feel like he's here to try and win her over ... I don't think he'll be successful. I feel good about where we stand ... I'm not super worried about what's going on right now."

Bachelor Nation on YouTube

Although Caelynn was fully aware of Dean's capability to hurt her, Connor's suspicion proved wrong when Caelynn decided to leave the show with Dean. Watching the couple reconcile was tough for Connor, who tearfully said, "It's tough because you come in with the expectation that you will find someone ... What's the point of staying? ... I honestly feel like I should go home. I don't see any reason to say."

In the Sept. 10 episode, left without a partner soon before Paradise's proposal stage, Connor admitted her was hoping Bachelor Season 21 alum Whitney Fransway would arrive on the beach. After talking to her at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's wedding earlier in the season, Connor felt confident in their connection. Unfortunately, it was looking like she'd be a no-show at the beach, leaving Connor dejected. "I'm not here to give out a friendship rose," he said. "I'm genuinely here to find someone, to find love, and if that's not happening, I don't want to be here."

Becoming antsy during the wait for Whitney, he finally decided to leave. "I just think it's the right thing to do," he told the rest of the group. But very soon after Connor's car drove away, a car carrying Whitney pulled into Paradise. In a great twist of fate, Connor and Whitney just missed each other on the beach. However, just like Connor was set on Whitney, Whitney was only there to get to know Connor, so she decided to turn right around and leave Paradise so she could reunite with Connor at his hotel room. Once she found him there, the two of them appeared to have their own happily ever after, away from the resort.

Whitney is pretty tight-lipped on social media, but Connor has seemingly confirmed the two are still together today. On Twitter following the two's reunion playing out on TV, Connor wrote, "It all worked out in the end," before revealing in another tweet, "I was getting ready to send Whitney a DM on Instagram right before she knocked on my door. Just trying to shoot my shot."

Fans will see whether Connor shooting his shot paid off in the long run on the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale, which airs on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.