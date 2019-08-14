Remember how bright-eyed and fresh-faced Dean Unglert was in his early Bachelor Nation days? As a fan-favorite on Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette season, Dean was never going to be the guy getting down on one knee, but he was a lovable contestant who viewers wanted to see more of. But that changed after Dean's disastrous stint on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, and while Bachelor Nation has recovered from this, Dean's return to Paradise came with a pretty extreme change from the old Dean. These tweets about Dean's mustache on Bachelor in Paradise will make that facial hair even more hilarious.

Fresh off a particularly upsetting hometown date on The Bachelorette, Dean first hit the Paradise beach in Season 4, where he connected with Kristina Schulman. When production was briefly suspended in order to investigate sexual misconduct allegations (unrelated to Dean and Kristina), the two spent time together in the real world before returning to film the rest of Paradise. Things got complicated when Danielle Lombard entered the beach and Dean expressed interest in her, ultimately stringing along both women throughout the season.

Despite reportedly seeing both women after Paradise, Dean's messy love triangle ended with him being single. After a short-lived relationship with Bachelor Winter Games co-star Lesley Murphy, Dean joined Season 6 of Paradise in Episode 4, sporting a hairy new friend. Upon his entrance, host Chris Harrison couldn't take his new look seriously, and Dean's self-promotion wasn't very helpful either. "I just felt like growing a mustache out for Mexico," he said. "I moved out of Los Angeles, I live in a van now. I'm just a vagabond traveling the world. Homeless ... I don't really have a job ... who wouldn't want me? Especially with the mustache."

Facial hair works well on a lot of men, but on Twitter, Bachelor Nation is split over Dean's mustache. I can discuss his apprehensive thoughts about entering Paradise later on, but for now, let's break down viewers' thoughts about the facial choice and the reactions of the Paradise women.

As contestant Blake Horstmann has seemingly taken over Dean's former responsibility of juggling the women of Paradise, Dean needed a new hobby to take up his free time on the beach. First, he educated Bachelor Nation about the art of combing one's mustache. Next, he quickly rescued Caelynn Miller-Keyes from an emotional low point by asking her out on a date.

During their time together, the two bonded over their love of travel, and Caelynn seemed very into his nomad lifestyle. She even told cameras she trusted him as viewers watched Dean shrink away from jumping into the pool with her at the last second. Well, different strokes for different folks.

Fortunately — or unfortunately, depending on your own personal tastes — the 'stache no longer exists in real life. Pictures from the Aug. 11 wedding of Paradise alums Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti show Dean has since shaved his mustache. Now, he resembles more of a harmless Eric from Boy Meets World.

It seems at least one woman on Paradise might have been into his hairy look. Before the season even aired, reports that Dean and Caelynn might be dating broke online, and later, Dean publicly defended Caelynn following her on-and-off screen debacle with Blake. Viewers will have to wait and see if this love connection survives the Paradise beach and Caelynn gets to enjoy a clean-shaven Dean.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 19, on ABC.