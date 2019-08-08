Caelynn's Response To Blake's Instagram About Their 'BIP' Fight Is Intense

If they aren't doing this already, members of Bachelor Nation should get used to watching Bachelor in Paradise with their phones at their sides. Soon after an explosive conversation regarding the pre-show interactions between Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstmann aired on Aug. 6, Blake posted a statement and old text messages to Instagram in attempt to clarify his side of the story. Caelynn's response to Blake's Instagram about their Bachelor in Paradise fight has now added a whole new layer to this drama.

In recent years, off-camera flings and feuds have become major parts of the Bachelor franchise's onscreen drama. A pre-Bachelorette relationship with Tia followed Colton Underwood throughout his stint on Becca Kufrin's season and Season 5 of Paradise, and Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper's post-Paradise engagement was sullied by the release of texts allegedly capturing Jenna's infidelity. Despite these events, nothing has quite lived up to Blake and Caelynn trying to set the story straight about their connection.

In case you missed it, the first two episodes of Paradise focused on Blake's juggling of several women on the beach. He flirted with Hannah Godwin and asked Tayshia Adams on a date, but his experience intensified when Caelynn and Kristina Schulman arrived. Having briefly dated Kristina, Blake reunited with her at the Stagecoach music festival in April, but the night after apparently sleeping with her, he hooked up with Caelynn, who told cameras they were once on the verge of dating. Caelynn also claimed when she woke up the morning after their hookup, Blake was messaging Hannah G. while in bed with Caelynn.

On the show, Caelynn confronted Blake about keeping their encounters a secret and making her feel shamed. The scene prompted Blake to post to Instagram, taking "full responsibility" for his actions at Stagecoach. He also wrote, "Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn."

Bachelor Nation on YouTube

Blake then posted screenshots of text messages between himself and Caelynn at Stagecoach to his Instagram stories, stating as an aside, "This is the only way to have a voice." Although he later deleted the images, the former beauty queen supposedly said in the messages, "If I come over it's strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less."

Caelynn responded to Blake's claims on Aug. 7, posting a blank square containing a rose emoji on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption: "I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place. Things got taken out of context on the show, and a large part of the story is missing. The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one-night stand at a music festival and the ‪5 a.m.‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship."

She continued: "I take ownership for what I said on the beach. I was upset and I let my emotions control my words. However, I did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character. I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face. It’s unfortunate that I didn't get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless."

Caelynn also stuck to her story that she and Blake were considering being together rather than appearing on Paradise. "When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking," she said. "It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page."

"We all have our own perception of how different situations unfold and there are many sides to this story," she wrote. "I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down. I have moved on and I am excited to continue to share the rest of my journey with you all."

Fans will have to wait and see if any Paradise blowups prompt more social media responses, but for now, at least Blake and Caelynn can rest assured that both of their perspectives are out in the world.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 12, on ABC.