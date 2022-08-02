If your usual fitness routine is getting old and you want to challenge yourself, Alo Yoga is making it easy to elevate your workouts. Creating a fitness routine that fits into your life is the best way to plan for long-term, sustainable wellness, regardless of if you’re a fitness beginner or always on the move. Alo Yoga’s fitness and mindfullness platform, Alo Moves, lets you choose from thousands of online classes at home to get the full studio experience, from pilates, barre, high-intensity interval training, yoga, stretching, and even meditation. It’s a great time to take advantage of the all-in-one wellness platform, because Alo Moves’ 50% off deal for August 2022 means serious discounts on memberships for a limited time.

Whether your usual workout is getting too easy because you’re getting stronger, or it leaves you tired and just plain bored, you know it’s definitely time to switch it up. At-home, online workouts have been trending the past few years, but it can still be hard to find one that works just right for you and your body. Alo Moves gives you access to exclusive coaches and instructors from the comfort of your own home, meaning you can skip early morning fitness classes or the intimidating gym setting and focus on nourishing your body and mind with effective exercises whenever you want.

While an Alo Moves membership is normally $10 per month or $99 for an annual membership, new members can score 50% off these prices and lock in the discounted price when they sign up from Aug. 15 through Aug. 31.

Once you sign up, the Alo Moves app has so much to try out as you discover your next favorite workout. With a membership, you’ll get unlimited access to thousands of existing classes, over 100 new videos of ever-expanding content each month, the mindfulness library of five-minute meditations, daily affirmations, intention setting tools, sound baths, sound journeys, and more, plus experienced instructors who will motivate you to hit your wellness goals. It’s an opportunity to make the most of your wellness without hefty membership costs and stuffy locker rooms.

All you have to do is roll out your mat, slip on a cute workout set (or stay in your pajamas), and press play on your phone or tablet for a private workout class that’s just for you.