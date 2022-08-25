A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 24, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Featured This Iconic First Guest

My first thought when I started listening to Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes, is that she has an incredibly soothing voice and should start recording audiobooks. My second thought was wow, what an amazing opportunity to listen to two women coming together to discuss the misconceptions of ambition. And if you’re going to chat ambition with anyone, the greatest athlete of all time is a perfect guest. READ MORE

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Ready For A New Boyfriend

I am also ready for Kim to have a new boyfriend, because it makes my job a lot easier and more fun! Jokes aside, though, it seems like she has done a lot of reflection on what went wrong with her relationship with Pete, and what she is looking for in the future. And obviously, age is a pretty important factor to her now…READ MORE

I’d Walk 1,000 Miles If I Could Just Wear These Comfy, Cute Sandals

I am not exaggerating when I say that a pair of comfy sandals changed my life this summer. I got these Birkenstocks, and I actually look forward to taking my dog out for a walk just so I can slide them on. Another absolute winner is this pair of platform Crocs. What all of these sandals have in common is something I’m dubbing “The Cloud Factor” and trust me, you will enjoy it immensely. READ MORE

How To Build Healthy Money Habits With Your Partner

Firstly, don’t spend all your money on comfy sandals. JK! Honestly, financial compatibility is probably the least interesting topic to explore when you’re building a life with your partner, but it is undeniably one of the most important ones. We talked to experts about how you can figure out your own money personality, when you should broach the topic together, and how to keep each other accountable. READ MORE

