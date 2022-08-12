Don’t let the Halloween decorations in stores fool you — summer is still here and thriving. You have plenty of time to plan a last-minute weekend getaway to a coastal town, where you can sit by the beach. If you’re in NYC, a tradition has always been to head to the Hamptons for a weekend adventure. Even the Sex and the City girls did it, and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons home on Booking.com means you can replicate their iconic stay with a two-night getaway at the end of August. And the best part? It’s less than $20.

That’s right, you can have your own Carrie Bradshaw moment in Amagansett on Long Island, where you can stay where SJP also likes to get away. Parker’s East Hampton beach cottage is not only a quick walk to private beaches, but it also has a closet full of shoes designed by the And Just Like That... star. So, whether you plan to spend your two-night trip relaxing in her hideaway or exploring the Hamptons for the first time ever, you’ll have everything you need. Of course, if you’d like to be the lucky fan who gets to call Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons home your own, you’ll first need to know how to book the cottage on Booking.com.

How To Book Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Home

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons hideaway will be available for booking Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. ET for anyone 21 and up. However, this home will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so you better be quick when the reservation window opens. SJP’s beach cottage also costs $19.98 for the weekend stay. The super affordable price is in honor of the year that Sex and the City premiered. While the house itself is budget-friendly, you will need to book your own travel to the Hamptons. If you’ve always dreamed of being one of those fancy Manhattanites who goes to the Hamptons for the summer, this is the perfect opportunity to make those dreams come true for under $20.

You could even get the Samantha to your Carrie to tag along as you recreate some of your favorite SATC moments all together. Unfortunately, the Hamptons home only comfortably sleeps up to two guests, so the Miranda and Charlotte of your crew have to stay home. This could also be a great opportunity to have a romantic weekend away with your partner. The stay will take place Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, so it’s the perfect end of summer adventure, no matter who is tagging along.

What’s Included In The Stay At Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Home?

“I’m thrilled to welcome guests into this little home away from home by the beach, and hope the cozy space we’ve created in our Hamptons cottage is just what the doctor ordered,” SJP shares. During your stay, you can enjoy some of Parker’s “favorite things to do in the area, like unwinding in the secluded backyard surrounded by fresh ocean air, spending days reading and relaxing at the beach, and dining at a few local favorite restaurants like Nick & Toni’s and Lobster Roll.” Your stay does comes with a reservation to both restaurants along with a “beach day with all the necessities,” transportation to Amber Waves Farm, and a Carrie-inspired shopping trip in Amagansett Square.

When you do have a chance to stay in, guests are invited to “make themselves at home” and enjoy a stocked bar with Thomas Ashbourne spirits and a fridge with the actress’ favorite snacks. Perhaps you’ll want to enjoy the SATC drink of choice, a cosmopolitan, while munching on an Insta-worthy charcuterie board.

The 1940s cottage is also the perfect backdrop for an Instagram photoshoot with all the vintage appliances and SJP shoes to try on. In fact, you’ll also receive a pair of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps with your stay. For any Sex and the City or And Just Like That... fans, this is the perfect opportunity to truly live like Carrie would.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.