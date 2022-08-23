Harry Potter is always *the moment*. It doesn’t matter that it’s been 20+ years since the first movie’s release date — once a Potterhead, always a Potterhead. Personally, I still try to find ways to infuse a little magic into my day-to-day life, mostly thanks to a clever witch named Hermione Granger (though I’m a total Slytherin, don’t @ me). So on my latest trip to the U.K. — the birthplace of the franchise — you can guarantee that I kept the tradition alive and found ways to infuse some magic into my excursions. Little did I know that there are so many hidden gem shopping and eating experiences in London that specialize in the occult, and you can hit them all in one day.

On one particularly sunny afternoon in London (I’m talking record-breaking heatwave levels of sunny) earlier this summer, I left the comfort of my air conditioned room at The Londoner hotel in Leicester Square, braved the harsh rays, and embraced the sweat so I could make the most of my time with nothing else on my itinerary until dinner. (Don’t worry, your girl loaded herself up on sunscreen and water the whole time.) It was during my solo venture that I discovered a whopping 10 occult book shops, mystical eateries, enchanting performance spaces, and even the headquarters for the design studio behind the graphic props of the Harry Potter films, all within walking distance of each other. (Google Maps, you’re a lifesaver.)

If you’re always looking for ways to bring out your inner witch, then here’s your go-to map for London’s most magical venues.

1 The Magic Circle Centre for the Magic Arts, 12 Stephenson Way, London NW1 2HD, United Kingdom Visit the website All your enchanting, occult dreams come to life at The Magic Circle, which is said to be the “home of the most famous magic society in the world.” Here, you can book tickets to see — and possibly even ✨star✨ in — a live show with the UK’s top magicians. 1/10

