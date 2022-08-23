Now that it’s almost time for the leaves to change to gold and crimson, you’re probably starting to think of your plans for Halloween night with your best furry friend. Whether or not you’ve already prepped your amazing costume options for the whole month, your furry friend will need a show-stopping look for the haunted holiday too, plus festive toys to play with all October long. PetSmart’s Halloween 2022 collection is here to get you and your boo excited for spooky season.

You can always go in a matching costume with your dog or cat, because you’re always together like best friends anyway. You could go as an angel and your doggy as a devil, or you can be the ghost while your kitten’s the “Ghostbuster.” For a funny play on a classic, you could even dress your puppy in the Dorothy The Wizard of Oz costume from PetSmart, and then you can put on dog ears to dress as Todo.

Even if you have a black cat or a puppy who could pass as a werewolf without a costume, there are still tons of options to dress up your pet for this year. It’s important that they stay comfortable enough to run and play with their toys all Halloween, so click through to check out PetSmart’s new Halloween items that’ll help them get ready for spooky season.

This Wizard of Oz Dorothy Costume Will Have Your Pet Clicking Their Ruby Paws Together Wizard of Oz Dorothy Dog & Cat Costume PetSmart $37 See on PetSmart Can you teach a furry friend to woof or meow “we’re not in Kansas anymore”? Skip the Todo costume if your pooch is more of a Dorothy. Check out PetSmart’s adorable cat or dog costume with a blue gingham dress and matching bow, and even glittery ruby slippers.

Get Your Dog Or Cat A Ghostbusters Costume Saying, “I Ain't Afraid Of No Ghost” Ghostbusters Dog & Cat Costume PetSmart $25 See on PetSmart Who are you gonna call? The dog division of Ghostbusters, please. Enlist your dog or cat in the ultimate defense against spooky spirits this year with a classic jumpsuit and backpack costume.

Dress Your Pup In A Devil Vest Costume For Trick-Or-Treating Devil Costume Vest Dog Harness PetSmart $20 See on PetSmart A mischievous puppy will slay this devil dog costume with metallic red wings and a harness fit. It’s a comfortable option if your dog doesn’t like fussy shoes or bows, and allows them plenty of mobility to trot around all night.

Dig This Large Coffin Squeaker Toy For Your Dog To “Rip” Into 2X Large RIP Coffin Dog Toy - Squeaker PetSmart $13 See on PetSmart Check out this massive squeaker dog toy that’s shaped like a coffin. If your dog tends to tear up small toys quickly, this big stuffed “RIP” toy is sturdy enought that it will keep them entertained all October.

Train Your Cat To Chase Away Ghosts With A Halloween-Themed Laser Cat Toy Halloween 3-Tip Laser Cat Toy PetSmart $5 See on PetSmart Chase ghosts and fairies with your cat with a Halloween-themed three-tip laser toy that has three light settings of black, orange, and white.

Turn Your Pet Into Winifred Sanderson With This Hocus Pocus Costume Hocus Pocus Winifred Dog & Cat Costume PetSmart $37 See on PetSmart With the sequel of the iconic film set to drop this fall, turn your pup or cat into the iconic Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus this Halloween. All the other pets on the block will be saying, “Well, fancy!”

It’s The Great Pumpkin Snoopy Squeaker Toy For Your Pup-kin Snoopy Pumpkin Dog Squeaker Toy PetSmart $6 See on PetSmart Of course, one of the most famous pooches of the pumpkin patch should be there to keep your puppy company. Grab this Snoopy squeaker toy from the Halloween classic, It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

This “Treat Inspector” Sweater Makes Your Doggo’s Mission Clear: All Treats And No Tricks! "Treat Inspector" Dog Sweater PetSmart $12 See on PetSmart On Halloween, it’s important to have a “treat inspector,” just in case some goblin or ghoul is trying to play tricks. Designate your pooch for the job with this easy-wear orange sweater that’ll definitely get your pup plenty of treats throughout the night.

Your Cat Will Love To Pounce On This Itsy-Bitsy Spider Teaser Cat Toy Spider Teaser Cat Toy PetSmart $7 See on PetSmart Tease your kitty with this dangling itsy-bitsy spider cat toy. Hopefully it’ll train them to attack real creepy-crawlers that lurk in the house.

Your Dog Will Be MUNCH-ing On This Chocolate Bar Squeaker Toy 2X Large MUNCH Candy Bar Dog Squeaker Toy PetSmart $13 See on PetSmart If your dog could choose the size of their Halloween treat, it would look like this huge candy bar squeaker toy from PetSmart.