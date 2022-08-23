Now that it’s almost time for the leaves to change to gold and crimson, you’re probably starting to think of your plans for Halloween night with your best furry friend. Whether or not you’ve already prepped your amazing costume options for the whole month, your furry friend will need a show-stopping look for the haunted holiday too, plus festive toys to play with all October long. PetSmart’s Halloween 2022 collection is here to get you and your boo excited for spooky season.
You can always go in a matching costume with your dog or cat, because you’re always together like best friends anyway. You could go as an angel and your doggy as a devil, or you can be the ghost while your kitten’s the “Ghostbuster.” For a funny play on a classic, you could even dress your puppy in the Dorothy The Wizard of Oz costume from PetSmart, and then you can put on dog ears to dress as Todo.
Even if you have a black cat or a puppy who could pass as a werewolf without a costume, there are still tons of options to dress up your pet for this year. It’s important that they stay comfortable enough to run and play with their toys all Halloween, so click through to check out PetSmart’s new Halloween items that’ll help them get ready for spooky season.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.