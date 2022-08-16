BarkBox Just Dropped Harry Potter And Disney Villain Dog Costumes For Halloween
Is your pup more a Ravenclaw or Slytherin?
Halloween will be here before you know it. While you can’t wait to spend your days drinking pumpkin spice lattes, wearing oversized crewnecks, and facing your fears at a haunted hayride, you also know that coming up with a Halloween costume for Oct. 31 is at the top of your to-do list. We’ve all done it before, but putting together a last-minute costume is so last year. This year, with BarkBox’s Harry Potter and Disney villain dog costumes for 2022, you and your pup can both be super prepared for all the pawty invites to come.
After all, you just need some inspiration, and a cute Halloween costume for your dog could be that. In fact, dressing your dog up as a Disney villain could be the catalyst to you putting together your own villain or princess costume for Halloween. You could even break out your Hogwarts robe for a twinning look with your best fur friend. BarkBox’s two new collections are not only inspirational, but oh so cute and include themed toys as well. For instance, BarkBox’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter BarkBox and Super Chewer boxes feature toys like a crying Mandrake, fluffy Monster Book of Monsters, and squeaking wizard wand.
The Sorting Hat toy inside your monthly subscription box is a multi-part toy that sorts your pup into their very own Hogwarts house. Will they receive a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw toy? You’ll have to order your box to find out. New subscribers, who choose a multi-month plan, will also get to pick which Quidditch jersey their pup will receive. While supplies last, this adorable sweater can be the perfect Halloween dog costume for 2022.
Of course, if your pup has a more naughty side to them, you can also choose between a Jafar or Maleficent costume from PetSmart’s Disney Halloween collection from BarkBox. The villain-inspired collab includes the two costumes as well as squeaky and plush toys featuring other Disney baddies like Cruella, Ursula, and Captain Hook. Whether you plan to pawsitively stun at a Halloween party this year or just spend the night watching your fave scary movies on the couch, you’ll definitely want to check out BarkBox’s Harry Potter and Disney villain costumes for something your pooch can wear.
