Halloween will be here before you know it. While you can’t wait to spend your days drinking pumpkin spice lattes, wearing oversized crewnecks, and facing your fears at a haunted hayride, you also know that coming up with a Halloween costume for Oct. 31 is at the top of your to-do list. We’ve all done it before, but putting together a last-minute costume is so last year. This year, with BarkBox’s Harry Potter and Disney villain dog costumes for 2022, you and your pup can both be super prepared for all the pawty invites to come.

After all, you just need some inspiration, and a cute Halloween costume for your dog could be that. In fact, dressing your dog up as a Disney villain could be the catalyst to you putting together your own villain or princess costume for Halloween. You could even break out your Hogwarts robe for a twinning look with your best fur friend. BarkBox’s two new collections are not only inspirational, but oh so cute and include themed toys as well. For instance, BarkBox’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter BarkBox and Super Chewer boxes feature toys like a crying Mandrake, fluffy Monster Book of Monsters, and squeaking wizard wand.

The Sorting Hat toy inside your monthly subscription box is a multi-part toy that sorts your pup into their very own Hogwarts house. Will they receive a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw toy? You’ll have to order your box to find out. New subscribers, who choose a multi-month plan, will also get to pick which Quidditch jersey their pup will receive. While supplies last, this adorable sweater can be the perfect Halloween dog costume for 2022.

Of course, if your pup has a more naughty side to them, you can also choose between a Jafar or Maleficent costume from PetSmart’s Disney Halloween collection from BarkBox. The villain-inspired collab includes the two costumes as well as squeaky and plush toys featuring other Disney baddies like Cruella, Ursula, and Captain Hook. Whether you plan to pawsitively stun at a Halloween party this year or just spend the night watching your fave scary movies on the couch, you’ll definitely want to check out BarkBox’s Harry Potter and Disney villain costumes for something your pooch can wear.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sort Your Dog With BarkBox Hogwarts House Quidditch Jerseys Wizarding World of Harry Potter - BarkBox BarkBox $23 See on BarkBox New subscribers to BarkBox will get the chance to sort their pups into their Hogwarts house — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw — with their very own Quidditch jersey. When you purchase a multi-month subscription, you’ll have the choice of picking which house you think your dog belongs in. Friendly pups will look great in Hufflepuff yellow, while smart dogs who love to show off their fave tricks may want to sport Ravenclaw blue. Of course, loyal fur friends will love wearing Gryffindor colors, and mischievous puppies may opt for Slytherin instead.

Get Ready For The Game With Super Chewer Hogwarts House Quidditch Jerseys Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Super Chewer BarkBox $29 See on BarkBox Some dog toys are only toys for about five minutes before your dog completely destroys them. For any pups with a bite as fierce as Fluffy’s, you may want to subscribe to BarkBox’s Super Chewer instead. This monthly subscription box offers more durable chew toys, like the Golden Snitch and Hedwig, for your pup to play with. Super Chewer is also offering new subscribers a chance to sort their pups with their very own Quidditch jerseys — aka adorable Halloween costumes — while supplies last.

Make An Entrance At Your Party With A Maleficent Costume Bark Maleficent Dark Magic Dog Costume PetSmart $25 See on PetSmart Let’s face it, Maleficent was justified in her anger. You’d also be upset if you didn’t get an invite to the hottest party in town. Luckily, that won’t be your problem, especially with a dog as cute as yours in a Maleficent costume as fierce as this one. Get your pooch a Maleficent dragon squeaker toy ($13) to go along with their evil lewk.