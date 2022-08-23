I’d Walk 1,000 Miles If I Could Just Wear These Comfy, Cute Sandals

Before stepping out for a late summer stroll, you definitely want to be sure that you’re equipped with a pair of comfy sandals or flip-flops. The number of times I’ve limped home early just to get a break from my uncomfortable shoes is embarrassingly high, but I’ve turned my pain into your good fortune. After extensive research and numerous blisters, I’ve mastered what to look for when shopping for the elusive comfortable sandal for walking long distances.

Finding comfortable walking shoes for hot weather is no joke. This summer has been one of the hottest across the country, and high temperatures can make your feet sweat up a storm. Sweaty feet slide, which can cause blisters. Feet also tend to swell in the summer, creating discomfort at best and causing straps to cut into your skin in the worst-case scenario. With sandals, things can go really bad, really fast, but gather around folks because I’ve got some tips.

There are a few different things you’ll want to look for when shopping for a pair of comfy sandals, especially if you’re not shopping in person. Online shopping is tricky since you can’t try the shoes on before you buy, but you’ve still got options. Either way, when shopping for comfortable flip-flops or sandals, look for soft fabrics, elastic bands, and cushioned soles. The last things you want in a sandal are hard plastic pieces that could rub or chafe or stiff insoles that don’t offer support. So, let your toes breathe and check out these 14 pairs of very comfortable sandals and flip-flops for walking long distances.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cushy Platform Flip-Flops Lilac Platform Mule Sandals PrettyLittleThing $58 $37 See on PrettyLittleThing Soak up all the sun in PrettyLittleThing’s Platform Sandals. They give you a little extra height to cushion your step and have a major Y2K vibe. The platforms are made with a gel material that offers tons of support and cushioning.

Comfortable Strappy Sandals Sandals H&M $25 See on H&M Barely-there shoes are one ‘90s trend that is next on the retro train to comeback town. Strappy and neutral, H&M’s Sandals definitely check the barely-there box, but, most importantly, they’re comfortable. The back strap is made with elastic so it’ll move with your foot rather than chafing against it.

Supportive Velcro Sandals Teva Hurricane Drift Sandals Zappos $40 See on Zappos Tevas are a classic water shoe and the rubber foam soles will mold to your feet without any need to break them in. Tevas also have great tread, so there’ll be no slipping, sliding, or losing your balance in these. “These are SO COMFORTABLE, right out of the box...These feel like walking on a cloud, and they have great support,” one reviewer wrote.

Soft Fabric Flip-Flops Platform Flip-Flops Hollister Co. $27 See on Hollister Co. Grinding rubber between your toes is one of the most uncomfortable things flip-flops can do to your feet, but Hollister’s Platform Flip-Flops save you from that suffering. The ribbon thong won’t cut into the soft spot between your toes or chafe when your feet get sweaty.

Comfortable Wedge Sandals Strappy Platform Sandals dmqupv $109 $33 See on Walmart Statement heels are always a good call. No matter how blah you’re feeling, a vibrant pair of heels like these Platform Sandals offer an instant pick-me-up. The soles on this pair are made from rubber which makes them easy to break in and have great tread so you can really go the distance.

Supportive Padded Slides Padded Slide Sandals Forever 21 $30 See on Forever 21 Slipping into a pair of Forever 21’s Padded Sandals is like slipping clouds onto your feet. They’re made with an ultra-padded footbed for maximum coziness, but what really makes them special is the adjustable vamp strap so you can give your feet room to breathe as needed.

Comfy Sporty Sandals Flume Sandals ASOS $30 $18 See on ASOS I hate breaking in shoes. It takes blood, sweat, tears, and a lot of bandaids to finally get them to fit right, but you don’t have to go through those weeks of pain. Instead, snag ASOS’ Flume Sandals and experience a wonderfully molded footbed from the first moment you put them on.

Molded Sole Sandals FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Amazon $28 See on Amazon FUNKYMONKEY’s Double Buckle Sandals are a world unto themselves. These lightweight, padded shoes come in 42 different colors and patterns, so you might have a hard time buying just one pair. “I’m pretty sure I just found my favorite summer shoe! These are insanely comfy and pretty darn cute too,” one customer wrote. They also hold up over time. “One year in and still going strong. These have held up well and I’m considering buying another color. I genuinely love these, it was such a good Amazon find,” another shopper shared.

Bunion-Relief Sandals Orthopedic Sandal The Shopping Order $81 $40 See on the Shopping Order These orthopedic sandals are the real deal. The design aligns your feet and toes in a way that will prevent bunions while the open-toe style and bright colorways keep them from looking dated (even though coastal grandma is totally a legit aesthetic).

Comfy Rainbow Strap Sandals Slingback Lug-Sole Platform Sandals Lulus $50 $39 See on Lulus Indulge in a candy-colored moment with Rhoni’s Slingback Platform Sandals. The rainbow straps add a subtle, pop of color and are designed to avoid any chafing between your toes. There’s also a cushioned insole for maximum foot support.

Stacked Mule Sandals Waterproof Chunky Platform Sandals Tinstree $35 See on Tinstree Despite having an impressive heel, Tinstree’s Chunky Platforms are super walkable. “These are very comfortable, padded on the inside, easy to walk in, and can be worn with anything,” wrote one customer. In addition to the thick mule and padded insole, the pattern on these shoes is a statement maker.

Cloud Soft Flip-Flops Original Cloud Flip-Flops Original Cloud Slide $20 See on Original Cloud Slide Being on your feet all day in shoes that don’t offer support can hurt your hips, ankles, and back. The Original Cloud Flip Flops have ultra soft compression material designed to alleviate pressure on your feet so your whole body can feel better during and after long walks.

Squishy Jelly Sandals Brite Jells Wedge Sandal DSW $50 See on DSW Have you ever wanted to just sink into a pair of shoes? Brite Jells’ Wedge Sandals have a special footbed that delivers tons of bounce and squishiness so you can stand on your feet for hours on end.