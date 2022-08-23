I’d Walk 1,000 Miles If I Could Just Wear These Comfy, Cute Sandals

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Before stepping out for a late summer stroll, you definitely want to be sure that you’re equipped with a pair of comfy sandals or flip-flops. The number of times I’ve limped home early just to get a break from my uncomfortable shoes is embarrassingly high, but I’ve turned my pain into your good fortune. After extensive research and numerous blisters, I’ve mastered what to look for when shopping for the elusive comfortable sandal for walking long distances.
Finding comfortable walking shoes for hot weather is no joke. This summer has been one of the hottest across the country, and high temperatures can make your feet sweat up a storm. Sweaty feet slide, which can cause blisters. Feet also tend to swell in the summer, creating discomfort at best and causing straps to cut into your skin in the worst-case scenario. With sandals, things can go really bad, really fast, but gather around folks because I’ve got some tips.
There are a few different things you’ll want to look for when shopping for a pair of comfy sandals, especially if you’re not shopping in person. Online shopping is tricky since you can’t try the shoes on before you buy, but you’ve still got options. Either way, when shopping for comfortable flip-flops or sandals, look for soft fabrics, elastic bands, and cushioned soles. The last things you want in a sandal are hard plastic pieces that could rub or chafe or stiff insoles that don’t offer support. So, let your toes breathe and check out these 14 pairs of very comfortable sandals and flip-flops for walking long distances.
