When you’re shopping for the best dressy sandals with arch support, comfort and style are the name of the game. The best sandals should offer contoured support and cushioned padding to better align your body and ease foot discomfort, so you can more easily walk and stand for extended periods of time.

It’s essential to choose shoes that offer curved insoles for plenty of arch support and good shock absorption. Sandals made with EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate) footbeds are ideal. This type of insole adds a foam cushioning capable of absorbing shock with every step. Shoes with microfiber footbeds or memory foam also provide gentle comfort with some shock absorbency. In addition, soft and flexible rubber outsoles on your sandals are ideal if you need traction on wet surfaces, such as a pool area.

If you plan on doing a lot of walking, your dressy sandals should have features like adjustable straps, so you don’t have to worry about your shoes slipping with each step, causing blisters and instability instead of security and support.

Finally, any dressy sandals you buy should not only be supportive — they should be cute — so look for something that suits your style. Whether you need a pair of sandals for a summer wedding, date, or everyday wear, these stylish options range from strappy and chic to glamorous.

So, scroll on for my top picks for the best dressy sandals with arch support that will keep your feet comfortable in style.

01 Clarks Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandal Clarks Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandal Amazon $66 See On Amazon These Clarks wedge sandals are made to be seen. The soft, nubuck leather straps feature sleek cutouts that feel fresh, and the cork texture on the 2.75-inch wedge gives the shoes a chic, summery vibe. Best of all, the sandals have an Ortholite footbed to provide elevated arch support and extra cushioning, so you can feel comfortable and secure when you walk. An adjustable ankle strap has a buckle closure to help you get the perfect fit and prevent slipping. These shoes are available in standard and wide widths so that they can fit a variety of feet, and they come in several muted colors. According to a fan: “These are lightweight, very comfortable shoes. Typically I do not care for wedge shoes, since they do not flex as you walk. However, the rocker sole on these provides just the right amount of forward movement to make walking easy and comfortable. In fact, I took a several mile walking city tour while wearing these - no foot or leg fatigue and no blisters! I have a high arch, and these support my arch completely.” Available Sizes: 5 to 11, including half and wide sizes

02 Aerothotic Arch Support Flip Flops Aerothotic Arch Support Flip Flops Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you want a pair of slip-on flip flops with shine, the Aerothotic arch support flip flops have an embellished strap that glitters in the sun for a fancy spin on sandals. They also offer arch support, with an ergonomic design and microfiber footbed to provide comfort and shock absorption. A deep heel cup supports foot alignment and posture, and a textured sole provides traction when you're walking. The heel is about 1.1 inches in height and water-friendly, making it perfect to wear via poolside or at the beach. Nab these sandals in one of 19 different shades. According to a fan: “The band is comfortable, no discomfort with the fabric between the toes. The sole is very comfortable and 'soft.' The arch supports really feel good on her high arches.” Available Sizes: 6 to 11

03 London Fog Macey Dress Sandals London Fog Macey Dress Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon For a more glamorous look that's still super comfortable, the London Fog Macey dress sandals are worth considering. These sandals not only offer memory foam insole for ample arch support, but they’re adorned with sparkling rhinestones, making them ideal for wearing for weddings or special nights out. They have a 1.75-inch heel for extra height. There’s an adjustable outer side buckle to prevent chafing. These sandals are also available in silver, navy, and black. According to a fan: “I bought these for my son's outdoor wedding, and they were almost perfect. The rhinestones add just the right amount of bling, and they were very comfortable to wear all day. Available Sizes: 6 to 11, including half sizes

04 Reef Cushion Vista Slides Reef Cushion Vista Slides Amazon $45 See On Amazon These Reef slides are a comfortable pair of dressy sandals that can be worn at the beach or out on the town. These shoes are made of vegan leather with a flexible rubber sole. They feature a double strap to prevent sliding, and built-in arch support with a heel cup to keep your feet aligned with each step. These classic slides are available in more than a dozen shades and patterns from rose gold and champagne to a Hibiscus flower design. According to a fan: “These might be the most comfortable sandals I own. As a shoe lover, who spends WAY too much on fashion footwear, I’m shocked that my favorite sandals are made by Reef. So stylish, comfortable, and really high quality.” Available Sizes: 5 to 11

05 Vionic Papaya Paula Heeled Sandal Vionic Papaya Paula Heeled Sandal Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you love the support Vionic offers but want something that provides a little extra height, the Vionic Papaya Paula Heeled Sandal is another dressy option. These 2.5-inch block heels come in three fun options: neutral leopard (featured), chic black with faux-croc accents, and a sweet light blue pair. They provide elevated support with a cushy footbed that hugs your arches to help support your natural alignment. A sturdy rubber sole helps absorb shock and grip the ground. These sandals feature an adjustable ankle strap for a secure fit — and are available in some half sizes. Available Sizes: 5 to 11, including some half sizes

06 Vionic Karina Sandal Vionic Karina Amazon $50 See On Amazon Vionic makes my list yet again with these Karina sandals. The dressy flip flops have an EVA footbed, and are APMA-approved for their ample arch support that helps to correctly align your feet. The leather strap is adjustable, with a metal ring detail that stands out as a fashion statement. It's a rarity to find adjustable flip flop-style sandals like this, so if you really value a solid fit, these are a good pick. The sandals have a flexible rubber sole, which makes for decent traction when you're walking. They are available in black, bronze, white, brown, natural snake, and tortoise colors and patterns. According to a fan: “I Love Vionics. They are the only sandal that doesn't bother my plantar fasciitis which mostly bothers my arch. I can wear these shoes all day without any problems. They are worth the high price. I even found these cheaper then I did on the Vionics website.” Available Sizes: 6 to 12, including wide sizes

07 Vionic Bella Toepost Sandal Vionic Bella Toepost Sandal Amazon $53 See On Amazon These cute flip flops are perfect to wear with a summer dress and have also been approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) for their arch support. The EVA midsole helps to absorb shock, and orthotic footbed design has a deep heel cup to aid in the alignment of your feet. These sandals have a comfortable microfiber-covered footbed that's soft on the feet, and the rubber sole is flexible and durable with a patterned tread for traction. But they don't just feel good — the adorable bow detail on the sandal’s strap makes for an elegant addition to any outfit. This sandal has a 2-inch heel and is available in over 20 different patterns and shades to match your style. Amazon reviewers report the sizes run a bit on the smaller size, so you may want to order a size up, though you should be happy to know that these shoes are easy to fit to your feet, since they come in half, wide, and narrow sizes. Vionic recommends wearing these sandals for just a few hours at a time during the first few days of wear to give your feet time to adjust to the increased support, but suggests that they should feel super comfortable within a few weeks. According to a fan: “I love these flip flops! I first bought a pair locally and loved them so much. I got more on Amazon because the store didn't have my size in other colors. They are incredibly comfortable, and my knee pain is less. The arch support and the contoured heel make these wonderful for my feet. I don't want to take them off, plus they are stinkin' cute!” Available Sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizes, plus wide and narrow sizes