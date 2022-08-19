Elite Daily Newsletter: August 18, 2022
10 Lee Pace movies and TV shows you can stream right now, the zodiac signs most likely to hook up with an ex, and more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 18, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
10 Essential Lee Pace Movies And TV Shows To Stream Right Now
It is always a blessed day when we are graced with a new set of Lee Pace photos. For the uninitiated, Lee Pace is a 6-foot-5 actor with a perfect face who will reliably make the internet go feral once a year. His recent role in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is bringing a new generation to that special Lee Pace magic, which you can catch in some of his older work, too. READ MORE
The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Hook Up With Their Ex
I think it’s fine to hook up with your ex, but then again of course I would because *MY* zodiac sign is on this list. It depends on the ex, right? And how things ended, too. Sometimes you can get clarity — or even closure — much more quickly from reopening an old relationship than avoiding it, IMO. Well, my opinions aside, here are the signs most likely to respond to that annual “hey, just thinking about you” text. READ MORE
TRENDING
TikTok Swears By This $7 Nail Polish For Perfect Glazed Doughnut Nails 💅
This Contest Will Pay You $100,000 To Travel The World Tasting Wine 🍷
Love Is Blind Is Having Its First Divorce 💔
More And More Celebs Are Getting This Controversial Haircut 💇♀️
How To Ask For A Raise Early In Your Career
The first time I asked for a raise, I was terrified: I was 17 and working as a restaurant host, and mustered up all my courage to ask my boss for a $0.25/hour raise after working there for a year. He didn’t even look up from his desk and said, “Yeah, sure, you’re doing a good job, why not.” WHY NOT, INDEED! While all conversations about raises are not this smooth (or this short), the one consistency is that you should always ask for more money. Here’s how. READ MORE
Alexis Ren Is In Love, But You'll Never See Her Boyfriend On Instagram
Alexis Ren is no stranger to dating in the public eye. She first rose to prominence in 2015, when she and then-boyfriend Jay Alvarrez, a travel influencer and surfer, blew up on IG. They were the epitome of #couplegoals, even when things weren’t quite as sunny as they seemed. Since her split from Alvarrez, she’s dated other high-profile men like Noah Centineo. But now, she’s content to keep her romantic life on private mode. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
HBO Just Dropped Bloopers From Season 2 Of Euphoria
Is It Bad That I'm Not Interested In Dating Right Now?
Try This Bold Eyeshadow Trend For An Extra-Sultry Fall Look