If you love wine, you probably dream of visiting stunning vineyards around the world and tasting your way through them. Luckily, Wine Insiders is making that dream a reality for one lucky wine lover by gifting them an amazing wine adventure to four vineyard destinations and a big cash prize. Plus, the winner of the Ultimate Wine Insider contest will be whisked away on an all-expenses-paid wine vacay where they can become a bonified vino-fluencer and wine apprentice with their very own line of wines.

As part of Wine Insiders’ world winery tour, you’ll travel around the world to vineyards, wineries, and tasting rooms to sample wine varieties with artisans who will teach you all about their craft. Then, you’ll have the chance to jumpstart your own line of wines with the knowledge you gain by tasting grapes from different regions. The Ultimate Wine Insider trip will take you to four stops along your journey — Italy, South Africa, Chile, and France — so you’ll get to try a few different varieties.

First, Wine Insiders will fly you to the Cantina Etrusca winery in the heart of Italy’s Tuscan countryside to sip and savor the rustic landscape. Then, at Radford Dale in South Africa, you’ll learn about the minimal intervention winery that crafts wines in Stellenbosch and the Cape of Good Hope. Next, you’ll visit the Cremaschi Furlotti family in Loncomilla Valley, Chile, which is a 130-year-old vineyard that produces over 75 varieties of wine. Finally, you’ll experience the Château de Monbazillac in Périgord, Southwest France, which is a stunning 16th-century castle overlooking rolling hills of grapes. The prize also includes a paycheck of up to $100,000 in exchange for you sharing the vineyard voyage on social media and documenting your travels so their audience can it enjoy with you.

To enter and become the first Ultimate Wine Insider winner, you’ll have submit a video pitch before Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET convincing Wine Insiders that you’re the best fit for the job. You could write and perform a song about your love for wine, crack some jokes, paint with red wine, or tell an anecdote — it’s up to you. As long as you show Wine Insiders you have a passion for vino, you’ll be in the running to win the Ultimate Wine Insider contest.

Whether you prefer white, red, rosé, or all of the above, this unique immersive experience in the world of wines is impossible to pass up. From one-on-one lessons with expert winemakers, a major cash prize, an instant wine influencer career, stunning views, free artisan wine, and the chance to formulate your own, the Ultimate Wine Insider contest sounds like a gift from Dionysos himself.