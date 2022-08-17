Love Is Blind Is Having Its First Divorce

Love Is Blind may be the least traditional reality show out there, but for a while, it seemed like Netflix was really onto something. As contestants (and cohosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey) attempted to discover if love is really blind, the answer seemed to be yes... at least, for those couples who said “I do.” Of the four married Love Is Blind couples from Seasons 1 and 2 — Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, and Jarette Jones and Iyanna McNeely — only one has gone their separate ways. Jones and McNeely shared their breakup announcement on Instagram on Aug. 17, explaining they had separated and are divorcing.

“After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” they wrote on Instagram. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

They also asked fans to respect their decision and give them grace with this transition. “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience,” the statement continued. “Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and more. We don't regret a single thing.”

AARÓN ORTEGA/NETFLIX

Since they got together on the show, Jones and McNeely had a tumultuous connection. For one, Jones initially planned on proposing to another contestant, Mallory Zapata. When the couples moved back to Chicago, they ran into more trouble as Jones was set on having a more active social life and McNeely was more of a homebody. However, it seemed like they found compromise by their wedding on the show’s season finale.

They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June, and things seemed to be smooth sailing at the time. “Everyone we spoke to within this past year has said the first year of marriage is the toughest... Welp we made it!!” Jones wrote. It only gets more heartbreaking. He added, “Cheers to more years of happiness, love and growth!”

McNeely wrote back to him, “Our foundation is set baby. Now it’s time to build.” 😔

Wishing these two the best as they navigate this difficult time.