Dating multiple people on a reality show is bound to get at least a little messy. That messiness is basically built right into the DNA of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. At the beginning of each season, 15 men and 15 women all date each other, so people are bound to form multiple connections. That was the case for Jarrette Jones. He wound up exploring a relationship with with Iyanna McNeely, but those multiple connections gave their relationship a bit of a rough beginning. Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship on Love Is Blind and beyond.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 of Love Is Blind follow. Jarrette and Iyanna had an instant connection in the pods, but Iyanna wasn’t the only person Jarrette considered. He also hit it off with Mallory Zapata, and he actually brought up the idea of proposing to her first. Mallory turned him down, though, so Jarrette then decided to propose to Iyanna. She accepted his proposal and they left for Mexico as an engaged couple. But when Iyanna learned that Jarrette originally wanted to be with Mallory and saw a bit of a spark between them during the couples’ cocktail party, she (rightfully) became a little insecure.

Aarón Ortega/Netflix

But things started to look up! Later in the season, Jarrette explained that Mallory’s rejection gave him the “validation” he needed to move forward in his relationship with Iyanna. That explanation seemed to be enough for Iyanna, since they decided to continue to get to know each other in Chicago. There were still a few moments when Iyanna questioned Jarrette, like when she noticed that he kept a personalized gift from another ex on his dresser. But even still, Jarrette and Iyanna’s love for each other continued to win out.

A big turning point for Jarrette and Iyanna’s relationship was when they met each other’s families. Both meetings went well, but especially the one with Jarrette’s parents. Jarrette’s dad asked if they’d like to have him officiate the wedding, giving them a pretty huge seal of approval. So when Jarrette and Iyanna finally walked down the aisle, Jarrette’s dad was the one waiting at the other end to officially marry them. Both Jarrette and Iyanna said “I do,” and it looks like the couple is going strong. On Feb. 22, Iyanna posted an Instagram of herself wearing a bride-to-be sash and happy smile. All evidence points this couple still smiling even after their wedding, but only time (and an IG-officialy post) will tell where they stand after the show.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.