Pete Davidson Is Officially A Leading Man

It is a rite of passage in Hollywood that when you ascend to a certain level of fame, you are rewarded with leading-man status in a time travel romance movie: think Domhnall Gleeson in About Time, Andy Samberg in Palm Springs, etc. Now it’s Pete’s turn in Meet Cute, where he plays opposite Kaley Cuoco. Is it too soon to say that I think Pete is going to elevate the genre?!? READ MORE

Bama Rush Is Getting The Documentary Treatment

The only way that I can really tell the passage of time nowadays is when Bama Rush shows up on my TikTok feed. The sensation, which started as simple #OOTD posts for women rushing sororities at the University of Alabama, has turned into a cultural phenomenon and is getting the documentary treatment. READ MORE

TRENDING

14 Only Murders In The Building Filming Locations You Can Visit IRL

Between the first and second season, the hilarious trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) have traveled from Manhattan to the Bronx and even to Long Island. And lucky for you, we’ve solved the mystery of where these scenes were filmed, so you can follow along in their footsteps. READ MORE

JoJo Siwa’s Hair Evolution Is A Fun, Colorful Ride

We’ve been privy to watching JoJo Siwa grow up, following her journey from Dance Moms to So You Think You Can Dance and more. Obviously, huge bows have been a signature style of hers, but the older she gets, the more she has embraced some edgier — and more colorful — looks. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF