Bama Rush Is Officially Being Turned Into A Documentary

Every fall like clockwork, more and more TikTok users lose themselves in a very specific niche: Bama rush videos. There’s just something so captivating about the University of Alabama’s hyper-meticulous sorority rush week rituals that totally takes over TikTok for a full week in August. But now fans of the vids can dive into the craze even further, because a Bama rush documentary is being made to fully explore how preppy #OOTD videos, viral dance battles, and over-the-top events turned one college campus into TikTok’s favorite playground.

The upcoming documentary has been filming throughout the University of Alabama’s 2022 sorority recruitment week, which took place from Aug. 6 to Aug. 14 this year. The film, which is produced by Vice Studios, was first just a rumor among suspicious sisters and PNMs (potential new members), but it was finally confirmed in an Aug. 12 New York Times story. Director Rachel Fleit emphasized that the doc would be sensitive toward the women rushing, rather than exploitative: “This film is a thoughtful and compassionate portrayal of young women in 2022 as they rush the sorority system at the University of Alabama.” Variety has since reported Vice Studios is producing the documentary in partnership with HBO Max, where it will almost certainly premiere as a streaming exclusive.

Most of the specific details of the documentary are being kept under wraps as it’s still in production, but eager fans can probably expect a deep dive into all the TikTok trends that first made Bama rush a viral sensation in 2021. Most notably, outfit-of-the-day (#OOTD) videos blew up on TikTok during rush week, as pledges show off how they incorporate their personal style into rush week’s strict dress codes, which change daily.

The #BamaRush tag is also full of sisters sharing videos bonding with their pledge classes by doing viral dances and taking viewers inside all the parties and themed events throughout the hectic week.

It’s been well documented that Greek life isn’t all pastels and parties, though, and this documentary will likely also explore the darker side of rushing that you don’t always see on TikTok. In particular, Bama rush breakout star Grant Sikes recently revealed she was rejected by every single sorority despite being one of TikTok’s most popular rush week influencers. Sikes, who is trans, shared the disappointing update with a message of hope for “a future where everyone is welcomed for just being themselves.”

There’s no word yet on when this Bama rush doc will hit HBO Max, but hopefully its bid day will arrive sometime soon.