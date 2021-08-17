If you haven’t been glued to the #BamaRush side of TikTok, you’re seriously missing out. The sorority rush process at the University of Alabama, which is trending all over the “For You” page, gives viewers an inside look at how fun it is to join Greek life. By now, you may have scrolled through some #OOTD posts and behind-the-scenes videos of people going from pre-rush to bid day. Whether you’re a hopeful freshman looking to join the house of your dreams or you’re already a sorority sister wanting to get in on the rush week fun, these sorority rush ideas for TikTok will help get you started.

Recruitment is a big deal, and you’ll definitely want to document the whole experience on social media as much as you can. When you’re not posting a breakdown of your outfit of the day, get your fellow rushees or sisters together to watch any of these rush week TikToks for inspiration. Using different sounds and song clips, you can make some truly LOL-worthy and entertaining TikToks that are worthy of of the FYP.

Whether rush week is coming up or you’ve still got a few months to go, you might find some cute rush week TikTok ideas for skits or funny videos to keep on the back-burner. Whatever the situation, these nine sorority rush TikToks are here to inspire you and help you show off just how fun Greek life at your school can be.

01 “It’s Seven In The Morning” TikTok There’s no time for sleeping in during rush week. Whether you’re a rushee or a sister preparing all the events, you’ve got to be up early in the morning. That’s why this “it’s seven in the morning” sound from Lil Yachty is perfect for a rush week video. It actually works best when you and your sisters are all dressed up in fun matching outfits like in this video from the sisters of Gamma Phi Beta. The more candy necklaces ($5, Dylan’s Candy Bar) and kaleidoscope glasses ($17, Amazon) you wear early in the morning, like TikToker @mackenzieeetaylorrr, the more LOL-worthy the TikTok will be.

02 Kendra Scott #OOTD Jewelry from Kendra Scott seems to be pretty popular amongst the #BamaRush rushees. If you’ve got a lot of jewelry at home, make a funny #OOTD video using this mashup sound from Kendra Scott that repeatedly says “Kendra Scott” while showing off your bling.

03 “Potential Breakup Song” Thanks to rush week, the “Potential Breakup Song” trend from TikTok has seen a bit of a resurgence. Inspired by the OG video from TikToker @miagillespiee, which featured a group of moms lip-syncing to “Potential Breakup Song” by Aly & AJ, you and your sisters can recreate this video while wearing your matching rush week outfits. The sisters of Phi Mu nail this in their cute pink outfits.

04 House Predictions TikToker @sidnee.beavers had a super cute idea for a house reveal TikTok. Leading up to the big news, film your friends saying their different sorority house predictions for you. Not only will it build up the hype, but it’ll be fun seeing where everyone thought you might go followed immediately with the reveal.

05 A Week Of ‘Fits TikTok Since rush week is a full seven days of super cute outfits you want to show off, you might want to make this TikTok video showing off your ‘fits for each day of the week. This sound from TikToker @HeyLoserFace allows you to show off what you’re wearing from Monday onward, like TikToker @emily_littel. It’ll especially be fun to see the progression from convocation day to bid day.

06 “You Are Elastigirl” If you want to do a fun transition reveal for your #OOTD post, use this sound from The Incredibles when Edna gives Elastigirl a pep talk. TikToker @laurendanniels uses it in a cute way to show a before and after getting ready for rush week. Start off in your pjs and after the “pull yourself together” line, cut to a clip of you in your ‘fit. Use the timer function to achieve a seamless edit where you need it.

07 The Reba Theme Song The theme song from Reba has been all over the “For You” page on TikTok. Use the “I’m a Survivor” song for when you’re working hard during rush week. It could be that you’re the only one who knows how to curl your friend’s hair like TikToker @piper_minick, or you’re a sister working long hours in membership selection like TikToker @bobbyflaybiggestfan. Either way, it works.

08 The “Low” Dance Not only is the “Low” dance a trend for rush week, but it also works perfectly when you and your bestie want to show off your outfits together. All you need to do is pick up the dance steps, as demonstrated by TikToker @sydneyhuckaby and her sister. Do it just for pref day (the third and last day of formal recruitment) when you’re wearing formal attire or throughout the whole rush week.