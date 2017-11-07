What's better than Thanksgiving dinner? Two Thanksgiving dinners, that's what. Don’t worry if you end up cooking way too much food, because it happens to the best of us. Thanksgiving leftovers are kind of like a tradition, anyway. The go-to is a reheated turkey sandwich, complete with cranberry sauce and stuffing, but you can take it to the next level and get creative with some easy Thanksgiving leftover recipes. This way, it really does feel like the holiday is repeating itself. You'll be reaping the rewards of a second Thanksgiving dinner in no time.
Unlike Thanksgiving day, when you're working hard in the kitchen for hours on end, you already have all of the ingredients ready to go for a leftover recipe. So, the cooking time is most likely cut in half, and you’ll be left with more time to get to the store to scope out the good deals on Black Friday.
You don't even have to look up your own recipes, because we've assembled these 10 Thanksgiving-inspired recipes to try out. They're perfect for anyone who is feeling too relaxed after eating all of that turkey, and less motivated to do the extra work. Just grab the cranberry sauce, stuffing, and even some leftover pumpkin pie to assemble something tasty.
I'm getting hungry just thinking about these leftovers. It's true there's always something to be thankful for. For me, in addition to my family and friends, it's preparing more than one Thanksgiving feast this year.