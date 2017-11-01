The smell of your Thanksgiving feast cooking during the day is almost as good as the spread itself, and pumpkin can add a festive aroma to your home. Not only is it an autumn staple, but pumpkin can be used in a variety of dishes — not just pie and PSLs. Playing around with a few unique pumpkin recipes for Thanksgiving can even be a fun way to spice up your spread and surprise your guests with something new.

Pumpkin usually gets its maximum shine time once a year, so you definitely want to incorporate it in your Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving festivities. Sure, pumpkin pie is an obvious choice, but there’s so much you can do in the kitchen. For instance, you could make pumpkin cheesecake for a dessert that is easier to grab and go at a potluck with all your friends, or try a savory pumpkin dish like roasted fries on the side of your sliced turkey.

Even if you aren't the head chef in charge, whipping up a side dish with pumpkin is still an option. You may even get some major props for adding a festive flare to the holiday gathering by bringing in a dish no one’s tried before, so really think of the pumpkin as an untapped source of wanderlust that you need to explore for Thanksgiving this year. Need a little bit more inspiration? Here are some pumpkin recipes, from savory to sweet, to help you decide which dish you want to make for your gathering this year.

01 These Pumpkin Fritters YouTube We appreciate fritters for being crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. It is the most delicious combination of textures. For a sweet finish on this recipe, dust some powdered sugar on the top, or go for a savory pumpkin fritter with garlic and onion. Whatever direction you choose, sit back after serving and watch as this little snack blows everyone's mind.

02 These Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars Instead of a pumpkin pie, you could make these no-bake pumpkin cheesecake bites to serve at your Friendsgiving. The recipe from TikToker @flouring.kitchen is not only great for sharing at a potluck-style dinner, but they have the perfect amount of spice and pumpkin flavor so it’s not overwhelming. She also makes a version with an Oreo cookie crust on the bottom, which is a fun choice that adds some chocolate chips for crunch.

03 This Roasted Pumpkin Soup Soup on Thanksgiving can often get overlooked. We usually focus our attention on solid foods, and let wine or cider substitute for our liquid intake. But, what better way to wash down all of the fall holiday food than with pumpkin soup? The consistency is more like a thick bisque, but you can water it down to your liking. Then, drizzle some yogurt or pumpkin seeds on top, like in this spicy soup recipe from Yummly.

04 These Pumpkin Cookies With Cream Cheese Frosting YouTube Cookies are so heavenly, and if you add cheesecake frosting, it's instant tastebud euphoria. Since Thanksgiving is a very follow-through holiday, bring something pumpkin to enjoy at the start of your meal as well as the end. Just like a slice of pie is a great way to finish off your Thanksgiving meal, so are these pumpkin cookies. If you’re not a cream cheese frosting fan, though, just add chocolate chips to your pumpkin cookies for a sweet combo as well.

05 These Roasted Pumpkin Slices Most people wouldn't think of eating pumpkin by the slice, but it's actually super delicious if you cook it the right way. Roasting a veggie or fruit gives it a completely different flavor. You could even slice your pumpkin to make roasted fries as an appetizer. Add some spices to season your pumpkin fries and make them either savory or sweet.

06 These Pumpkin Pasties Pumpkin pasties are like a pumpkin pouch of warm, sweet goodness. Despite the fact that the chef was actually influenced by Harry Potter to make these, they are simply magical for a small dessert option at any Thanksgiving function. Biting into that golden brown surface, only to be met by the sweet center, is the type of love that the greats write about. You can even find a dairy-free recipe for your vegan besties.

07 This Pumpkin Medley This gem of a tutorial is incredibly simple. Literally steam pumpkin with a bunch of other vegetables, and make a fall medley to accompany the turkey. If you're feeling super into the fall spirit, steam the pumpkin with some butternut squash. There’s also a fall veggie recipe from Yummly that includes carrots, potatoes, and Brussel sprouts.

08 This Pumpkin Roll Cake YouTube Get down with the swirl, and put some pumpkin roll cake in your life. Not only is this a fun shape to work with, but it's also convenient to carry on the go if you are bringing this pumpkin recipe to another home for Thanksgiving festivities. You can also make it with either a cream cheese or buttercream filling. People are definitely coming back for seconds.

09 This Pumpkin Bread Instead of traditional dinner rolls at your Thanksgiving feast, make this pumpkin bread from TikToker @wellnessbykay. Sure, it’s a sweeter option, but a pumpkin loaf will be a nice combo with some savory vegetable dishes with your main turkey. You could even use pumpkin bread to make sweet and savory leftover Thanksgiving sandwiches.

Don't sleep on pumpkin this year and place it only in a delicious pie. Pumpkin has a lot more potential if you're willing to give it all you've got.