35 Pumpkin Pie Puns For Instagram You’ll Want To Feast Your Eyes On

What's your favorite thing to eat around the holidays? Whether it's the mashed potatoes, the classic turkey, or buttery dinner rolls, there’s one food that always reigns superior. Pumpkin pie is a holiday favorite, whether you’re passing out candy on Halloween or enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with your family. Something so sweet, that also smells like cinnamon, is hard to pass up. Also, pumpkin pie for breakfast? Absolutely acceptable. Whether you’re enjoying a slice post-dinner or getting into it first thing in the morning, you’ll want to pick out some pumpkin pie puns for Instagram when sharing your gourd-geous photos on your feed. They deserve a little extra love, plus it’s an essential fall menu item once pumpkin season rolls around.

Let us give you a scoop of whipped cream, and then dish on the 'Gram. Truth is, your feed is truly what you bake of it. Find your own editing style. Make every hour look like a golden hour with light leaks that bring out the coziness of your pumpkin pie. Focus on the dollop of homemade cream on top, or angle the lens just right so that you can show off that delicious ice cream. (You are having at least a spoonful of vanilla on the side, too, right?) Take a photo of your holiday feast and put the pumpkin pie in the middle, or maybe treat yourself to a morning slice with your hot coffee. The photo options are endless, and your followers will be left drooling.

Especially during the fall, you want to spend less time worrying about what you’re going to say to caption your ‘Grams and more time getting creative instead. Enjoy every meal, moment, and photo shoot with your besties in a bunch of flannels. Besides, a good pumpkin pun on your feed will give everyone a little chuckle. 'Tis the season to give 'em pumpkin to talk about, and I have no doubt that with one of these 35 pumpkin pie captions, your social media is going to be as sweet as pie.

Shutterstock

"Give 'em pumpkin to talk about." "You want a piece of me?" — Britney Spears, "Piece of Me" "Hello, gourd-geous." "Love at first bite." "This pumpkin pie is fab-boo-lous." "Go big or gourd home." "I only have pies for you." "Hello, pumpkin." "Bone appetit." "Sweet as pumpkin pie." "We're having a gourd time!" "Piece out!" "Feast your eyes on this." "Dear pumpkin pie, I love you a latte." “Sugar, spice, and everything nice." "I have fillings for you." "Such a cutie pie." "Pie love spending time with you." "Give me a slice of that sweetie pie." "I'll love you till the end of vine." "May the pies be ever in your flavor." "You are the pumpkin to my pie." "This is what you call squash goals." "For goodness bakes." "Don't be afraid to take whisks." “All you knead is love, and pumpkin pie." "Pumpkin pie, you always know how to make everything butter." "Baked to pie-fection." "Life is what you bake of it." "Pie love you." “You’re my little pumpkin pie.” “Pie not?” “Beauty is in the pie of the beholder.” “My gourd-geous pie.” “I spy with my little pie.”

Whether you’re eating it for Thanksgiving dessert or breakfast the next morning, there’s no denying how good pumpkin pie tastes. And your followers know it too, so it definitely belongs on the ‘Gram.