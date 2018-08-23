36 Autumn Puns For Instagram That'll Give Your Followers Pumpkin To Talk About

Cue the oversized sweaters and trips to the apple orchard, because autumn is about to make its mark. You've probably added a few new flannels to your shopping cart already, and are counting down the days until Starbucks starts selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes again. It's safe to say you've fallen hard for fall and all of the activities that come along with it. Whether you're headed to the pumpkin patch with your bae or a winery with the girls, be sure to pack some clever autumn puns for Instagram to pair with your pics when it’s time to post.

Not too long ago, you were laying on the sand on your favorite beach towel. However, it's hard to miss summer when you're about halfway through that first hayride with your besties and feel that cool breeze in the air. Oh, and the leaves on the ground have miraculously become the best prop for your Instagram, especially paired with your cute new fall boots. (Thanks, Mother Nature.) At least, that's exactly what your plandids are portraying when you snap a pic tossing dozens of leaves into the air.

"Back to the basics" is an understatement when it comes to fall, and the same thing applies when it comes to coming up with the perfect fall pun for Instagram. Everyone is living their best lives doing the same seasonal shenanigans they did last year. How could you not want to repeat those hot cocoa and s'mores outings over and over again? The best part about the fall season is all of the festive activities that come with it, and no matter how old you are, it never gets old.

Literally every autumn activity makes for an entertaining scroll session when you're exploring your feed. Don't let anyone interrupt your basic fall joys. Whether you’re into posting Instagram Reels or carousel IG posts with a handful of your favorite pics, you can use any of these 36 autumn puns as Instagram captions to tell anyone who tries to ruin your fun to "bow down, witches."

hobo_018/E+/Getty Images

"I have a feeling I'm going to leaf you smiling." — Unknown "This hayride is my new autumn-mobile." — Unknown "My love for fall is autumn-atic." — Unknown "Don't be a basic witch." — Unknown "Oh my gourd! Fall is here." — Unknown "When life's gourd, it's gourd." — Unknown "Is it Halloweird yet?" — Unknown "You wish you had these #squashgoals." — Unknown "Creep it real." — Unknown "Fall can never leaf me alone." — Unknown "Isn't this fall foliage so gourdgeous?" — Unknown "I'm such acorn-y person in real life." — Unknown "My cute pics prove it's awwtumn." — Unknown "Orange you glad it's finally fall?" — Unknown "The time has come for bootiful things to happen." — Unknown "Fall so hard mother pumpkins wanna spice me." — Unknown "Fall means you get to find your apple-y ever after, right? — Unknown "Hay, who took a sip of my PSL?" — Unknown "There's about to be a latte leaves on my parents' lawn." — Unknown "I'm more than pine with fall coming." — Unknown "Time to fall in love with this season all over again." — Unknown "Tell the haters to bow down, witches." — Unknown "I'll try not to leaf you hanging for Halloween this year." — Unknown "These puns autumnake you double click and laugh." — Unknown "If you've got it, haunt it and don't be at all sorry about it." — Unknown “Hay girl, hay.” “Resting witch face.” “Don’t even chai.” “Let’s fall it a day.” “Autumn leaves a smile on my face.” “Oh my gourd, I’m stuffed.” “Wine not have another glass?” “Feast mode = activated.” “It doesn’t get butter than fall feasts.” “I be-leaf this is the best season.” “Don’t go changing colors.”