You love bread. Not only is it a staple you use for sandwiches, to dip in your soups, and to spread your favorite cheese or hummus all over, but it's also super fun to make at home. All you need (or knead) are the right ingredients and some easy homemade bread recipes to begin. Perhaps you've been inspired to make your own bread after watching your friends' Instagram stories of them baking in the kitchen, or you’ve seen enough banana bread TikToks. Now, it’s time to put your apron on and start making your own.

From French bread to focaccia, there are recipes out there for tons of different varieties of bread. Make some white bread to toast for sandwiches, or dinner rolls to serve on the side of your homemade Thanksgiving dinner. Once you've nailed down any of these eight quick and easy bread recipes, you can start to move on to the next level of bread making that includes flavors and special ingredients like rosemary and sun-dried tomatoes.

Who knows, you could become a real bread connoisseur who makes different loaves for your friends and family to try. This could also be a cute date night idea for you and your partner to have some fun in the kitchen. Either way, it's your time to rise to the occasion and make some bread so you can be feasting in dough time.

01 This Super Easy, Basic Bread Recipe YouTube For any bread newbies, this a great and easy tutorial to follow. The ingredients are super simple for this basic bread as well, which means you probably already have everything you need in your kitchen right now. As a basic bread recipe, you can use it to make a variety of things like sandwich bread, pizza dough, and even dinner rolls.

02 This Ciabatta Recipe For Paninis Ciabatta is a great Italian bread that can be used for paninis, bruschetta, or just dipping into some olive oil and vinegar before your pasta dinner. This ciabatta bread recipe is so easy that you don't even need to knead it. Once you’ve stretched and folded the dough, you can sit back and watch your fave TV show while you wait.

03 This French Bread For Delicious Spreads You don't even need a loaf pan to make this delicious French bread, and you'll have some adorable baguettes in no time. Not only are they cute, but your French bread can be used to make a variety of things as well, like French toast, garlic bread, and even French onion soup.

04 This Homemade White Bread For Sandwiches A loaf of white bread goes a long way. It's great for an awesome grilled cheese or a nostalgic PB&J sandwich. Now, you don't have to go to the store to buy a loaf, because you can easily make it at home with this easy white bread recipe. Once you've nailed down basic white bread, start to add your favorite herbs and spices like thyme or cinnamon for some variety.

05 These Quick And Easy Dinner Rolls For A Foodie Feast YouTube If your fave dish at Thanksgiving is the plate of dinner rolls, now is your time to learn how to make your own. This simple dinner roll recipe only requires seven ingredients, and instead of a loaf, you'll get adorable, individual rolls that can easily be served as a side for your next family dinner or BBQ. Once you’ve perfected the plain dinner roll recipe, try something unique like caramelized onion and herb dinner rolls.

06 This Delicious Focaccia Bread That's Not Very Kneady If you love super light and fluffy bread, focaccia is for you. This tasty focaccia bread recipe is easy to follow along with, and even gives you a chance to add your favorite flavors. In this tutorial, rosemary and garlic are added to the top before baking to give it some extra flavor. However, you can add whatever you'd like to the top of your focaccia like cheese and garlic, or just leave it plain.

07 This Super Easy Sourdough Bread This sourdough bread recipe claims to be "the world's easiest sourdough bread." It's pretty simple when you break it down to its three steps: Make the dough, let it sit, and then, bake it. Of course, you'll need to let the dough sit for about nine hours, so it takes time, but the result is well worth it. Any leftover bread you have can then be used to make sourdough bread croutons for a salad, and the dough can be used to make biscuits for dinner.

08 This 20-Minute Naan Bread For Your Curry Dinner The next time you're enjoying curry, make yourself some quick and easy naan bread to have on the side. This is a delicious treat that's a great companion for your dishes. Dip your naan into any leftover sauce, like masala sauce, on your plate, and get ready to drool.

09 These Bagel-Like Bread Rolls Have A Secret Technique TikTok TikToker @superrecipess shares this secret bread recipe that requires soaking your dough in some boiling water before placing in the oven. This technique is actually how most bagels are made, so your dinner rolls will come out as dense and fluffy as your fave bagel from the bodega. Of course, you could always just follow a homemade bagel recipe if that’s your end goal.

11 This Go-To Banana Bread Recipe Of course, you can’t have a list of homemade bread recipes without including banana bread. There was a time when the TikTok FYP was filled with recipes of homemade banana bread, and everyone felt like making their own loaf. Now is your time to make some easy banana bread with this recipe from TikToker @givethemgrace. Once you’ve perfected a traditional loaf, mix it up with some chocolate chips or actual slices of bananas on top.

12 This Texas Roadhouse Rolls Recipe Dupe While the Cheesecake Factory’s brown bread and Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are among the top tier chain restaurant breads, nothing compares to the infamous Texas Roadhouse Rolls. To make your very own dupes at home, follow this recipe from TikToker @kenzieakers. This Yummly recipe even includes how to make the honey cinnamon butter to go on top.