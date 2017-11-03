Nestled right in between Halloween and the holidays is one of the most underrated months of the year: November. Not only are there the post-spooky season candy sales to enjoy, but there’s also Thanksgiving, and then, of course, there's Friendsgiving. What's not to love about getting together with your best friends and stuffing yourselves with all the turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie you can handle? Of course, a Friendsgiving meal is a little harder to pull off in reality, especially when you’re trying to host a Turkey Day meal in a college dorm. Luckily, these college Friendsgiving recipes make it so easy to whip up a delicious but stress-free meal with your dorm besties.

Just the thought of trying to come up with some fancy dish to bring to Friendsgiving may make your palms sweat, but if there’s one think TikTok has taught us, it’s that impressive cooking doesn’t have to be difficult. Just like all the delicious yet effortless recipes we discovered during realized lockdown, it's totally possible to make easy recipes for Friendsgiving that still taste amazing. So, starting right now, it’s time to get past your fear of cooking and into the kitchen, just in time for your college Friendsgiving celebration.

When you show up with one (or more, if you're feeling ambitious) of these Friendsgiving recipes, you’re going to have to convince your besties that yes, you did make it all by yourself. This November, shake things up a little and impress the pants off your entire college squad — but expect them to want you to cook for every gathering from here on out, as well. It's the curse of the good cook.

01 Everything's Better With Bacon Everyone who's anyone knows you can't go wrong with bacon or stuffing, and this bacon-cornbread stuffing from Everyday Food offers the best of both worlds. You can always swap out your meat for some turkey bacon if that's your thing, but know that with just a little effort, you'll be the one who's bringing home the bacon during your college Friendsgiving. Which, in this case, is your squad's eternal admiration and gratitude for your newfound cooking skills.

02 The Most Decadent Side Dish There Ever Was Let's talk about how underrated mashed potatoes are. Every year, people look forward to Thanksgiving food, but your creamy potatoes rarely get their due. The spotlight's all on sweet potatoes, turkey and gravy, and the cranberry sauce, even if it comes straight from the can. It’s time to advocate for mashed potato awareness –and for you to jump on it and make this easy but undeniably delicious side dish for your friends.

03 A Twist On A Dinnertime Staple If you and your friend squad like your food on the sweet and garlicky side, these honey garlic butter roasted carrots from Cafe Delites are the way to go for a couple reasons. Not only do they promise to taste just as good as they look, but they’ll also prove you’re definitely adulting. Just make sure to snap a pic for the ‘Gram before digging in.

04 Be The Most Extra Friend In Your Crew Take your Friendsgiving to the next level by rolling up with the bougiest of cheese plates: this cornucopia-shaped charcuterie board. Not only will it be the centerpiece of your appetizer spread, but it’ll also look great when you snap a picture of your whole Thanksgiving feast.

05 The Ultimate Thanksgiving Dessert There’s no denying pumpkin pie is basically the king of all autumnal meals. It's the front runner, the band lead, whatever. If you're gonna make it, you've got to make sure you get it right. Luckily, this pumpkin pie recipe from Preppy Kitchen will get you there with a “crisp butter crust, a rich smooth filling, and all your favorite fall spices.” Get ready to meet your signature dish.

06 You Can't Go Wrong With Marshmallows Bring on the marshmallow deliciousness with this cheugy yet delicious dish. While it’s reminiscent of something your great aunt might bring to Thanksgiving, this Friendsgiving staple will add some welcome sweetness to your Turkey Day feast. Plus, what’s not to love about a topping made from roasted marshmallows?

07 Test Out Your Air Fryer If you're still not convinced you can make the leap and cook any of the above, don't panic. This recipe for air fryer sweet potato fries is specifically for anyone who discovered the popular kitchen gadget during lockdown. You can't fail at making these fries, making them a safe and delicious bet.

08 Upgrade Your Veggie Side Not everyone may be down with veggies, but this green bean casserole takes vegetables to a whole new level. Plus, it couldn’t be easier to make. Just stir in some creamy soups, green beans, top with crispy fried onions, and voila. You’re sure to impress your friends.