These Friendsgiving Themes Will Make Your Celebration So Special

Friendsgiving is a fun and wholesome way to spend time with the people who aren’t officially your family but are definitely your people. It’s a day to celebrate with your besties and remember just how thankful you all are for each other. But if you’ve been doing traditional Friendsgivings for a while now, or maybe just want to throw a particularly special one for the first time, you can get creative by enjoying these Friendsgiving theme ideas that are stuffed with Instagrammable joy.

Friendsgiving feast with your besties back home, gobble up a yummy dinner with your roommates, or do a combination of both. Planning a great Friendsgiving theme to go along with your turkey, stuffing, and pie is always a great idea to get everyone involved — even if you’re coordinating a virtual celebration. Whether you work together to create a fun menu or bring on the festive cheer with fuzzy slippers and coordinating pajamas, think of this special day as a celebration where your creativity can really shine.

Whether your squad is looking to try something new for Friendsgiving or you’re throwing one with your besties for the first time, the most important thing is being able to spend time with your closest pals and have a good time. So, get excited about these 11 Friendsgiving theme ideas: All you need to do is set the table, send out the invites, and prepare for a fun Friendsgiving everyone will be thankful for this year and beyond.

02 A Super Comfy Pajama Party Checkered Print Pajama Set Forever 21 $25 $22 See on Forever 21 Who even needs to dress up for Thanksgiving this year? You and your crew will totally love having a pajama Friendsgiving party in your coordinating onesies. After dinner, plan a sleepover with matching pj sets ($22, forever21.com) — which can be done virtually or in your living room with your roomies — complete with string lights ($13, crateandbarrel.com), throw pillows, red wine if you are over 21 ($25, mcbridesisters.com), snacks, and holiday movies. In the morning, you can transform those leftovers into a delicious Thanksgiving breakfast feast. Think of all the amazing pictures you are sure to get with this plan.

04 A Musical Friendsgiving Music Notes Garland Etsy $12 See on Etsy Instead of just focusing on food this year, perhaps share some music instead. Thank each one of your friends by giving them some of your favorite tunes. Make a Thanksgiving Spotify playlist that can either be a mix of your fave songs from this year or a real throwback mix of songs you used to jam out to in high school together. You can go all in on the theme with music decor, such as music note garlands ($12, etsy.com) and decorative vinyls ($20, amazon.com) to hang on the wall. Crank it up with a portable speaker ($70, walmart.com), and enjoy your friends’ company while you roast that turkey.

05 A Pie Party Leaf Pie Crust Cutters, Set Of 4 Sur la Table $10 See on Sur la Table Pie just might be the best part about Thanksgiving dinner, which is why a pie party for your squad could be epic. Have everyone bring a pie to present, and feel free to go all out decorating your pies with autumn leaf cutouts ($10, surlatable.com) and sparkly sprinkles ($12, fancysprinkles.com), so it’s the definition of Insta-worthy. Have everyone vote for their favorite. Once everyone picks the winners, dig in. And you can even hang up a festive pie garland ($17, papersource.com) for some on-theme decor.

07 A Potluck With Whatever You Have 84oz Stoneware Pumpkin Serving Dish - Threshold™ Target $15 See on Target This is one of the best Thanksgiving ideas for friends who live near each other and already have stocked pantries and fridges. Everyone likely has their own specialty they’d like to bring to the Friendsgiving table, and now is the time to show off your ooking skills. Put up a sign-up sheet for each course, and let the preparations begin with what you already have in the kitchen. It’s a no-stress Friendsgiving theme, and variety is the spice of life. To elevate the vibe, make sure the host has festive table settings ($4, partycity.com), on-theme serving dishes ($15, target.com), pinecone candles ($13, crateandbarrel.com) to light the table, and some Turkey Day napkins ($11, bedbathandbeyond.com).

08 A Friendsgiving That’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Jacquard-Knit Sweater H&M $18 See on H&M Break out the ugly holiday sweaters ($18, hm.com) early for a December-themed Friendsgiving. Jump on the next month of holidays sooner than everyone else. No disrespect to Thanksgiving — you're simply gobbling up the day with a little extra wintertime sparkle, such as snowflake lights ($14, amazon.com). Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or another winter holiday, any December-inspired theme will work. Bring out the winter decor, stock up on candy canes ($2, target.com), and stream those holiday classics after dinner such as Home Alone and Love Actually.

09 A Cozycore Friendsgiving Knitted Duvet Candle Elevated Scentz $15 see on Elevated Scentz Throw the ultimate TikTok-approved cozycore Friendsgiving by making the dress code cable knit sweaters ($28, target.com) and fuzzy socks. Make sure your party is stocked up on a wide assortment of warming teas, along with cozy activities like making felt pumpkins ($20, etsy.com) and acorns ($10, etsy.com) to adorn the dinner table. And if you’re being extra, send your besties home with their own knitted duvet candle ($15, elevatedscentz.com) as a party favor at the end of the cozy night in.

