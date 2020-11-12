Christmas isn't the only holiday that can participate in ugly sweater fun. Ugly Thanksgiving sweaters for 2020 exist, and they're honestly so cute, you'll want to gobble them right up. Fall means #SweaterWeather, so you're always looking for a cozy crewneck or oversized sweatshirt to wear on walks with your pup or when you're chilling by the fire pit. Since Thanksgiving is right around the corner, why not be festive as possible with a sweater that's right on theme?

If you're looking for all the LOLs at your virtual Thanksgiving feast, rock a punny sweater that features a cute turkey on the front. There are even knit options that fit the ugly holiday sweater vibe perfectly, if that's more your jam. If you're looking for something trendy for a holiday selfie, grab a Thanksgiving sweater that references the song of the year or something with your favorite actor on the front.

Even your bottles of wine can join the party with plaid jacket ($9, jane.com) or knitted green sweater covers ($8, zulily.com). Just don't forget to snap a group pic of everyone in their attire, and post on the 'gram with a funny caption like "You sweater believe we had the best Thanksgiving ever."

1. Orange You A Fan Of This Gobble, Gobble, Gobble Sweater? Gobble Gobble Gobble - Happy Thanksgiving Sweater $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Feast your eyes on this bright orange sweater. You'll definitely stand out at your Thanksgiving dinner at home with its vibrant hue and adorable turkey design. Plus, you'll perfectly coordinate with the sweet potato casserole, and that certainly calls for a sweet #twinning selfie.

2. This Silly Sweater Speaks The Truth Adult Leftovers are For Quitters Ugly Sweater $30 | Party City See on Party City If you're part of the clean plate club, you'll probably appreciate this ugly Thanksgiving sweater with its "leftovers are for quitters" motto. You plan on going for seconds and maybe even thirds of your favorite dishes, so let everyone know you mean business this season. No dish gets left behind.

3. This Sweater Will Make You Want To Get Up And Dance Warm Appetizing Poultry $35 | Etsy See on Etsy If you've been dancing to "WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion since it dropped, you might want to get this "gobble me swallow me" turkey sweatshirt. It'll be the perfect cozy attire to wear when you teach your family how to do the TikTok "WAP" dance.

4. This Sweater Is Punny For Foodies Ugly Thanksgiving Sweater $41 | Etsy See on Etsy Foodie and pun lovers will likely appreciate this ugly Thanksgiving sweater. Just like the leftovers sweater, you mean serious business when it comes to enjoying all your fave dishes during Thanksgiving dinner. You're ready to fully enjoy that turkey, so consider fitness sweater in your closet.

5. This Sweatshirt Wishes All A Happy "Hanksgiving" Pop Threads T. Hanks Giving Funny Thanksgiving Crewneck Sweatshirt $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This "T. Hanks Giving" crewneck was made for Tom Hanks fans. Have a "Hanksgiving"-inspired dinner with your roomies, complete with Big dinner rolls and Woody's Lunch Box totchos from Toy Story. After dinner, you can watch You've Got Mail while you curl up on the couch all cozy in your crewneck.

6. Invite Mickey And Minnie To Your Festivities With This Crewneck Thanksgiving Crewneck Sweatshirt $38 $30 | TeePublic See on TeePublc Calling all Disney lovers: This Mickey and Minnie Thanksgiving crewneck is for you. It features the adorable characters all dressed up and carrying a cooked turkey and pie. Get cozy in your sweater while watching some virtual Disney parades as you wait for your own delicious dinner to cook.

7. You'll Actually Give A Pluck About This Cute Crewneck Zero Plucks Given Crewneck Sweatshirt $38 $30 | Etsy See on Etsy This adorable grey crewneck has tons personality with a punny "zero plucks given" printed on the front. To go with the cozy vibe, rock a messy bun and add some sparkly Thanksgiving hair clips ($9, etsy.com) to your look for the sweetest selfie.

8. This Sweater Is Full Of Emoji Thanksgiving Emoji Crewneck Sweatshirt $38 $30 | TeePublic See on TeePublic This sweater's design features Thanksgiving-themed emojis. If you're the kind of person who loves texting with only emojis, it's as if this crewneck is speaking to your soul. It also comes in different, festive colors, including dark green and pomegranate red.