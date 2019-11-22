While many of us spend weeks planning our glitzy New Year's Eve ensembles, some put just as much effort into brainstorming the perfect look for Thanksgiving dinner at home with the family. Just because you aren't out and about, doesn't mean you don't want to look good. Still, comfort is key given the night's hefty menu, and these four Thanksgiving outfit ideas will have you looking and feeling good from appetizers through dessert.

Dressing Up: Sweater Dress and Boots

If you're the type to dress up for a night spent sitting on the couch with your cousins (me!), a sweater dress is the perfect pick, as the combo of cozy material and and formal silhouette veers on the side of dressy, but is still relaxed and comfortable. The AE Cable Knit Sweater Dress ($55, American Eagle) is a gorgeous, short option with a slightly thicker knit, while the Green Multi Stripe Rib Sweater-Knit Bodycon Dress ($52, originally $75, Torrid) is a bit longer and more form-fitting. Pair either with a tall boot like the Steve Madden Raddle Suede Pointed-Toe Tall Boot ($160, HSN) and call the outfit complete, or opt for tights or a belt at the waist to give it some extra flair.

Cozy-Casual: Flannel and Denim

If you want to show up for a special holiday dinner looking a little more formal than you do in your everyday jeans and tee, playing up patterns and textures can really elevate your look. The Bellspring Women's Shirt ($70, Flag & Anthem) is a cozy flannel that looks chic with the sleeves rolled up, and pairing it with the Farrow Ankle High Rise Velvet Skinny ($199, DL1961) in the Bordeaux hue instantly creates a Thanksgiving-approved color story — plus, the velvety finish of this pant is oh-so-soft. Throw on the Gemma Lace Up Bootie ($119, originally $178, Jack Rogers), and feel free to rewear to any and all winter family dinners.

Stylish Athleisure: Fan Gear + Leggings

In some households, watching football is a big part of Thanksgiving. If your day consists of a lot of time on the couch spent cheering on your team, treat yourself to the new DKNY x NFL merch and support your faves in style. The Women's New Orleans Saints DKNY Sport Black Maddie Crop Pullover Hoodie ($70, NFL Shop) looks perfect paired with a vibrant legging like the Honey Compressive High-Rise Legging ($68, Girlfriend Collective). All you need is a simple, cool white sneaker, like the Club C Double Shoes ($80, Reebok), to finish off the look.

Might As Well Be PJs: Sweater and Joggers

Last but not least, this look is for anyone who keeps it super low-key on Thanksgiving. While you might be tempted to throw on a sweatshirt and sweatpants, opting instead for a sweater and joggers can instantly upgrade a just-as-comfy fit. The JoyLab Mid-Rise Cozy Jogger Pants ($33, Target) are soft and stretchy, and the Soft by NAADAM 100% Cashmere Essential Crew- Neck Pullover Sweater ($95, QVC) is a staple piece you can wear not only with the joggers, but throughout the year in a million different ways. I'd opt for slippers if you have zero plans to leave the house, but if you need comfy kicks that are a little more elevated, The Chelsea ($175, Rothy's) is a wool knit boot that feels light as air while still offering support.