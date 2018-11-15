After spending the holidays away from your besties, you’re extra thankful this year for a Friendsgiving comeback. To celebrate, you and your crew are planning a feast filled with pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and of course, all the turkey and gravy you can handle. Depending on where you live, you may be planning a backyard potluck, which will require you to put together an Insta-worthy tablescape and hang tons of twinkly lights to really make your foodie pics and group selfies stand out on your feed. You’ll also need some clever Friendsgiving puns to use for your Instagram caption when you post all the best moments from your gathering, because who doesn’t love a good pun?

The right Thanksgiving food pun will pair perfectly with a snap of your plate filled with stuffing and candied yams. You can also use a LOL-worthy friendsgiving pun for the candid shots of you and your squad having the best time ever, catching up and giving thanks for the moment. Even a simple “pie love Thanksgiving” will be like the whipped cream on top of your many pie pics. If you can’t pick just one photo to share, post a Friendsgiving photo dump of every snap you take with something like, “Having a gourd time.”

Whatever you have planned for the ‘Gram, you can find a caption to go along with it from this list of 50 Friendsgiving puns. Since the caption work has been done for you, feel free to grab a second helping of sweet potatoes as you listen to that funny story your roomie is telling. You’ve got everything you need from your friends to the food to have a Friendsgiving that’s stuffed with fun.

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

"My friends are plucking hilarious." “Love is ale we need." "I get pie with a little help from my friends." "Feast your eyes on this squad." "Talk about squash goals." "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about." "Pie love spending time with my friends." "You want a piece of this?" "You are the pumpkin of my pie." "Stop, drop, and pass the rolls." "My friends are the turkey to my heart." "Let's get stuffed." "Let's crock 'n' roll." "You know we're all about that baste." "Having a good thyme with my friends." "I know it's cheesy, but my friends are really grate." "We're in feast mode." "Talk turkey to me." "Thanks a brunch for spending Thanksgiving with me." "My friends are truly a-maize-ing." "I'm full from all the thanks." "I'm soy thankful to have friends and food." "Yes we cran finish all this food." "I love you all cranberry much." "We like big beans and we cannot lie." "I'm filled with love this Thanksgiving." "Have a hap-pie Thanksgiving." "My friends are gourdgeous." "I crust my friends with my whole heart." "Having a butterball with my besties." "I'm not kneady. I just love spending time with my friends." "You can't have a crumby Thanksgiving when your squad is around." "Tis the seasoning to spend thyme with your friends." "Spending Thanksgiving with the ones I loaf." "I'm pie-ning for more girls' nights like this one." "My friends bake me berry happy." "All you knead is love, and eating pie with your best friends." "Having a gourd time with my friends." "My friends always know how to make everything butter." "Stuffin' compares to my squad." “Sorry my Friendsgiving puns are so corny.” “Sorry, I'm occu-pied with my besties.” “In pie we crust.” “I’m filling pretty full.” “Pie am so grateful to have friends like you.” “It doesn’t get any butter than this.” “Nobody puts gravy in a corner.” “That’s just the way we roll.” — Jonas Brothers, “That's Just the Way We Roll” “We’re on a dinner roll.” “Wine not have a second slice of pie?”