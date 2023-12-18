It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and not even Mercury retrograde can interrupt all the holiday cheer. Though communication may be a little inconsistent this season, the sun’s recent shift into the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn is making it easy to take your long-term goals more seriously. While the hard-working vibes of the winter solstice may not exactly sound magical, your Christmas 2023 horoscope is the perfect gift for delulu girls everywhere.

As the sun continues its journey through the Saturn-ruled sign of Capricorn, you’ll be motivated to tackle the responsibilities that require increased self-discipline and unwavering focus. However, as Christmas nears, you’ll want to lean into your intuitive and creative side, temporarily relieving you of the serious duties that come along with the winter solstice.

On Dec. 25, Venus in Scorpio will form a supportive trine to Neptune in Pisces, igniting the imagination and inspiration of every zodiac sign. It’ll be easy to visualize the relationships you crave, as well as the artistic endeavors you’ve felt called to explore. During this transit, there is no ceiling in place when it comes to the pleasures you can experience. And, since Venus is currently in a water sign, you’ll feel more connected to your innermost needs, and fulfilling them will feel possible.

Here’s how every zodiac sign will be affected by the astrology on Christmas Day:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

On Christmas, the harmonious trine between Venus and Neptune will fuel aspirations of unity, generosity and selflessness regarding your shared resources and private affairs. You’ll be handling any financial obligations with a sense of optimism, instead of worrying too much about the state of your expenses. Any gifts you splurged on for loved ones will be well-received, and the excitement they feel about their presents will ease any feelings of buyers remorse. Seeing the people you love happy is priceless, Aries.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

During Christmas, your chart ruler, Venus, will form a unified trine with Neptune, spotlighting the hope and optimism you’re feeling in your current relationship affairs. You may be fantasizing about a potential connection between yourself and a special someone, or you could be doing a romantic activity with a current love interest. Either way, the cosmos on Christmas are fortunate for socializing with those that captivate and inspire you.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

As the Venus-Neptune trine takes place, you’ll be finding pleasure and satisfaction through your daily routines and practices. During this transit, you’ll be aspiring towards more efficiency regarding your tasks and obligations, and finding more creative ways to be productive. This will be a fortunate time for launching any artistic professional endeavors, Gemini — particularly the ones that allow you to tap into your imagination.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

On Dec. 25, Venus will form a trine to idealistic Neptune, stimulating your romantic ideals. During this transit, you’ll be enchanted by any love affairs that have the potential to turn into something serious down the line. The cosmos on Christmas indicate that you may be on the receiving end of a thoughtful gesture, or a gift from someone special. If you’ve been feeling skeptical about the state of your love life, this will all serve as reminders that romance is far from out of style, Cancer.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

As Venus and Neptune align on Christmas, you’ll be feeling hopeful about the current state of your home and domestic world. You may be hosting holiday festivities at your place, or spending the day indoors with relatives. Regardless, Dec. 25’s astrology supports the ideals you have for your household. If you were feeling apprehensive about spending Christmas with family members, you’ll be feeling much more in the spirit as this transit unfolds, Leo.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

On Christmas, Venus will trine Neptune, bringing a sense of unity and compassion to your interactions with others. If you’ve struggled to connect with others in recent weeks, it’ll be easier to relate and empathize as this transit takes place. In fact, it’s a beneficial time for sharing your current thoughts or perspectives with whoever you’re spending the holiday with. You may come to find that you’re not as alone in your opinions as you thought, Virgo.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

As Venus, your chart ruler, trines Neptune, you’ll be finding fulfillment in your money, resources, and possessions. Whether you received the perfect Christmas gift or you’re feeling optimistic about the state of your finances, you’ll be filled with gratitude as this transit unfolds. Your funds have been a major topic of discussion recently, and while you may have been feeling anxious about your responsibilities, you’ll be feeling a sense of relief. Enjoy your gifts, Libra — it is Christmas, after all.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On Dec. 25, the Venus-Neptune trine will strengthen your creative pursuits, inspiring you to tap into your imagination in new ways. As Venus continues through your sign, channeling your artistic abilities will be an effortless feat, making this a fortunate time for sharing your gifts with others. You may be complimented on your gift-wrapping skills, or your ability to decorate a Christmas tree — anything that required your innovative effort. You’ll also be feeling incredibly social, Scorpio, so be sure to get your flirt on.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

As Venus trines Neptune on Christmas, you’ll be tapping into your imaginative side from the comfort of your internal world. Though this transit may not have you feeling particularly social, it will be easy to visualize the ways you want to indulge in life’s pleasures. If you’ve been struggling to connect with your own desires, you’ll be feeling inspired to explore them, from the comfort of your own home. While it’s *technically* the season of giving, that doesn’t mean you can’t prioritize yourself, Sagittarius. Make sure that your own cup is full.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

On Christmas, Venus in your 11th house of friendships will trine idealistic Neptune, opening you up to connections that are full of promise and optimism. You’ll find yourself inspired by the people you’re surrounded by, and you’ll want to share any dreams or visions openly. Inspiration will come through conversation, Capricorn, so feel free to discuss any future endeavors that have been on your mind. The people you’re surrounded by only want to uplift your creative abilities.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

During the Venus-Neptune trine on Dec. 25, you’ll be envisioning the dreams you have for your career and professional life. If you’ve been struggling to accurately convey the ideals you have for your work, this transit should make it effortless, Aquarius. Be sure to write down any career ideas you have, or create a vision board with friends after unwrapping gifts. It’ll be easy to come up with new ways of making money now, particularly when it comes to monetizing your own artistic abilities.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As Venus trines Neptune in your first house of self-expression on Christmas, you’ll be feeling deeply connected to your current beliefs and perspectives of the world. As this transit unfolds, you’ll be feeling hopeful about any studies or discoveries you’ve made, and you’ll be implementing any new spiritual practices into your sense of identity. It’s a fortunate day for sharing knowledge with peers, or connecting with others through shared views and lifestyles.