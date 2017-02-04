Chicken wings and football go together like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — they just make game day more exciting. While pizza and nachos are delicious, the real MVP of your game-watching spread are the chicken wings. Not only are they juicy and crunchy, but they can also be slathered in a range of sauces, from barbecue to buffalo. Choosing which Flavortown to visit is half the fun of making chicken wings at home.

In the past, you may have ordered wings for the big game from your fave sports bar, but you can save yourself some money on delivery fees by following easy chicken wings recipes on TikTok. Making chicken wings is a lot easier than you would think, especially if you have an air fryer at home. Hailey Bieber’s viral air fryer chicken wings are delicious with a flavorful buttermilk batter, but you may be looking for something a little more unique. That’s where you can get creative with your marinades and sauces.

If you don’t want to get your hands dirty, try naked chicken wings that you can dip into parmesan and garlic or Chinese plum sauce. These 12 recipes also include baked chicken wings if you don’t want to mess with frying at all. Basically, there’s a chicken wings recipe calling your name, and enough recipes to keep you satisfied throughout the season — whether you’re just going to the a college tailgate or watching the Super Bowl with your besties.

1. These Brazilian Chicken Wings Are No Mess

For a real easy and mess-free recipe, try these Brazilian chicken wings from TikToker @iammarianaduarte. All you need to do is place your wings in some Tupperware with garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and lemon pepper. Squeeze half a lemon on top before placing the lid on, and shaking your wings till they are full coated. Then, place your wings in the air fryer to cook. Enjoy with some Brazilian lemonade on the side, and you have a refreshing meal for those early season games when it’s still warm outside.

2. These Sweet And Sour Chicken Wings Are Baked To Perfection

If you're afraid to make a mess out of your kitchen, this sweet and sour recipe is all about the sauce rather than how you cook your chicken wings. Whether you bake or fry them with a batter, place your cooked wings into a pan with TikToker @hals__kitchen’s sweet and sour sauce. Then, bake in the oven for 30 minutes, turning your chicken over every 10 minutes. Top with some toasted sesame seeds at the end, like this recipe from Yummly, and you have a delicious main course ready to go.

3. These Barbecue Chicken Wings Are A Classic For Game Day

Chicken wings are also delicious with a ton of BBQ sauce. This recipe from TikToker @tastefullytashatay is easy and mess-free — until you start eating. Just toss your chicken in a mix of seasonings with some tongs and place them on a pan to bake in the oven. As your wings are cooking, mix up your barbecue sauce to drizzle on top. For more of a kick, try this spicy barbecue sauce from Yummly.

4. These Masala Chicken Wings Are Full Of Flavor

Indian food is known for its spice, which translates well with wings. TikToker @shey.cooks has this delicious recipe for masala chicken wings. To get all those flavors, she recommends letting your chicken marinate for at least an hour. The ideal time is 24 hours, so prep your wings the day before your football game. This will also save you some time on party day from having to worry about the wings. Just throw them in the air fryer as you’re working on another dish, like a spicy yogurt dipping sauce.

5. These Thai Sticky Chicken Wings Will Keep Things Interesting

Sometimes, it’s worth getting your hands dirty for a delicious chicken wing, like these Thai sticky chicken wings. TikToker @cookingwithmetjie shows you how to coat your chicken in some seasonings before popping them into the oven, and then shares a sweet and spicy sauce that goes on top. To make your plate of wings more Insta-worthy, Metjie adds some green onion and sesame seeds on top, but this recipe for Thai sticky wings also suggests cilantro and chopped peanuts. Whatever you decide to add, be sure to have some napkins on the side as well. Things are about to get, well, sticky.

6. These Parmesan And Garlic Chicken Wings Are Extra Crispy

You really can’t go wrong with cheesy and garlicky wings. This garlic parmesan recipe from TikToker @thatsavagekitchen also has a secret ingredient for making your wings extra crispy — baking powder. After mixing and frying them, add some more garlic and parmesan on top along with melted butter and parsley. If you’d rather just make a garlic parmesan sauce to dip plain wings into, there’s a recipe for that as well.

7. These Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings Are Made With Extra Sauce

Sauce lovers, this one’s for you. TikToker @cookingwithdestiny_ has this tasty lemon pepper chicken wings recipe. She not only coats her wings in the lemon pepper sauce once, but twice to really make sure they’re full of flavor. Lay your finished wings out on a platter with some homemade ranch at the center, and you’ll be ready for kickoff.

8. These Bacon Cheddar Wings Look Unreal

When you combine a loaded baked potato with chicken, you get these bacon cheddar wings. Instead of adding sauce on her wings, TikToker @ketojaynic tops her chicken with melted cheddar and bacon bits. Serve these wings with something creamy, like a homemade ranch sauce, and you'll impress everyone at your Super Bowl party.

9. These Plum Sauce Chicken Wings Are Tangy

If you love plums, you have to try this simple recipe. To make plum sauce chicken wings, according to TikToker @hangryinlove, air fry your wings while mixing together your sauce. He uses bottled Chinese plum sauce, but if you have plums, make it fresh. Then, coat your wings in the sauce and enjoy. This dish will certainly make your game day spread stand out from the rest of the season.

10. These Peanut Butter And Jelly Chicken Wings Are Nostalgic

Peanut butter and jelly are already the perfect combo, but pair them with another all-time fave like chicken wings and you have the ultimate snack. TikToker @whiterthanwhit23 marinates her peanut butter and jelly chicken wings in a cherry jam mixture for about six to eight hours, and then cooks them. She first coats the chicken in crushed peanuts to make it extra crispy. For a strawberry version, Yummly has this recipe for grilled peanut butter and jelly chicken wings that are topped with peanuts and shallots.

11. These Old Bay Chicken Wings Don’t Require A Lot Of Ingredients

For a last-minute football game, throw together these easy Old Bay chicken wings from TikToker @lowcarbstateofmind. The sauce is only three ingredients — butter, hot honey, and Old Bay seasoning — and is salty and sweet. Of course, if you just want to keep it as simple as possible, just use the Old Bay seasoning, like this chicken wings recipe.

12. These Buffalo Chicken Wings Will Stand Out For Their Crispiness

Buffalo chicken wings on game day is an obvious choice, but you may still want to impress your friends. If that’s the case, try these buttermilk buffalo chicken wings from TikToker @thegoldenbalance. They’re that perfect combination of tender on the insider and crispy on the outside. Serve with a side of ranch or homemade blue cheese dip, and you’ll be named the MVP.