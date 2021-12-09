In astrology, nothing is ever a coincidence. I often say, “We make plans, and astrology affirms them,” meaning that while astrology doesn’t control us or get in the way of our free will, it does offer an explanation as to why you decided to quit your job on that particular day, or in one case, why Billie Eilish released a music video for “Male Fantasy” during Sagittarius season. Dropping at a time that’s all about expressing yourself freely, this music video couldn’t have come at a better time. In fact, the date Billie chose to release the “Male Fantasy” music video was only two days after the Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius, which — considering she’s a Sagittarius sun — was a pretty special event for her.

Fun fact: anytime a major lunation takes place alongside your sun, it tends to be a pretty special time for you. In astrology, eclipses tend to coincide with some sort of major event — and when it’s a solar eclipse, it’s likely to indicate that a new beginning is on the horizon. In Billie’s case, she’s been embarking on many new beginnings this year. She dropped Happier Than Ever back in July, and has released several music videos since then to accompany the album’s rollout.

Taking place in the same sign as her sun, the Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 likely served as a period of renewal for the singer. Plus, Billie Eilish’s birth chart provides some more insight into the significance of the timing of her “Male Fantasy” music video release on Dec. 6.

Billie’s Sagittarius Sun Is Placed In Her Tenth House Of Career And Public Image

Taking a look at Billie’s chart, her sun is placed in the 10th house, along with Venus and Pluto. Individuals who have their sun placed in this area of the chart are usually known publicly for their career, and it’s oftentimes a major indicator that the individual will be pretty popular, which is... pretty safe to say about the singer. With a pileup of planets in Sagittarius, she will always be pretty affected by major lunations taking place in this sign — especially because they’d be taking place in the area of public image and profession. As a Sagittarius, Billie will also always be someone who needs a lot of freedom to try new things in her career, which can also mean that she’s doing a lot of experimenting in the public eye. The good thing is, her courage to be vulnerable with the public has been received pretty well so far — and it’s definitely a theme in her music.

In the “Male Fantasy” music video, Billie is seen reminiscing on a relationship that has essentially ended and trying to convince herself that she hates her former partner in order to move on. She’s also seen trying to distract herself while she’s at home to keep her mind off of her former flame. Breakups can often coincide with major lunations like eclipses, and the timing of the release of this music video symbolically allowed her to finally release the lingering feelings she had towards this person. After all, endings tend to coincide with powerful new beginnings.

Billie is also a Pisces rising, meaning that she’s incredibly sensitive and intuitive, but also pretty misunderstood. Pisces rising people are like the chameleons of the zodiac because they never stay the same for too long. Because of their fluid nature, it can be easy for people to project their own ideals onto them, making it difficult for them to separate who they actually are from who people perceive them to be. While this can be a tricky placement to work with at times, Pisces individuals are incredibly gifted singers (Justin Bieber is a Pisces sun) and can easily channel emotions into their music, which is something Billie excels at. With fire and water both strongly represented in her chart, her music will continue to tug on the heartstrings of those around the world (just take a look at the music video for “Male Fantasy,” which is definitely a tearjerker).