The last eclipse of the year is here, and it’ll be a doozy. Not only is it the final she-bang of 2021, it’s also the final eclipse of the Gemini-Sagittarius saga. We’ve been having eclipses along this axis since May 2020 (!), and it’s finally coming to an end on Dec. 4, as the moon blocks off the sun’s rays from reaching us here on Earth. Taking place in the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius, the emotional meaning of the December 2021 solar eclipse is all about reclaiming your personal freedom and enlightenment.

As the eclipses have bounced back and forth from your Gemini and Sagittarius-ruled houses over the last 18 months, there’s been an increased level of wisdom that you’ve been experiencing in these areas. These two signs don’t mirror each other coincidentally; they keep each other balanced. Gemini is the sign of the student, and Sagittarius is the sign of the teacher. Since the South Node correlates with old, outdated themes and has been in Sagittarius, there’s been a calling for you to relinquish the idea that you’ve got all the knowledge you need in this area. On Dec. 4, as the solar eclipse takes place here, you’ll be prompted to assess what you’ve learned about this unique area of your life since spring 2020.

Andrew Smith / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

The Solar Eclipse In Sagittarius Takes Place On Dec. 4 2:43 a.m. ET

Eclipses are pretty rare lunations. They only take place two to four times per year, so they tend to pack a pretty big punch. A solar eclipse this time around, powerful beginnings are happening now, just in time to launch you into 2022. On an emotional level, you’ll definitely be reminiscing on something from the past, since this solar eclipse is taking place near the South Node (aka your comfort zone). The good thing is, the memories will be an important reminder that you are always in the driver’s seat, and can perpetually create new memories and experiences. Your past doesn’t own you, and you can always rewrite your story. Sagittarius is a mutable sign all about adapting and acceptance. This will be the perfect way to end a pretty tumultuous year, if I do say so myself.

Since eclipses involve the moon, and the moon’s condition tends to affect our bodies, this could be a very draining time for some, and an incredibly energetic time for others, depending on where it falls in your birth chart. No matter how you experience the eclipse though, you’ll definitely feel a new beginning brewing, and it’ll be encouraging you to reflect on what you’ve learned and experienced about yourself over the past year. Be sure to get reacquainted with the new you. I bet you’ll be better than ever.