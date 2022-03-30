The fire of Aries season is raging this month and it’s got you sizzling with desire. Let go of your inhibitions and harness the power that’s burning inside you, because this cardinal fire sign does not hold back. Let go of the worry that you’re moving too fast, because Aries thrives when it feels unstoppable. Embrace your April 2022 monthly horoscope, because it wants you to take advantage of everything this cardinal fire sign has to offer.

As a new moon in Aries replenishes the sky on April 1, this month is clearly off to a dynamic start. This new moon is about going for the goal and overcoming your fear of failure. Instead of overthinking every little thing, let the power of your will drive you toward success. However, as the sun joins forces with Chiron — the wounded healer — you might feel *extra* sensitive to criticism. Remember — even the greatest legends in history made mistakes along the way. And what makes a legend so legendary is the fact that they never gave up.

You might run into a few speed bumps and dead ends by April 4. This is when Mars — planet of drive — will slam into the rigid confinement of Saturn — planet of restriction — which could slow down your movement until it might feel like you’re not moving at all. While you may be stopping before you’re even starting, this alignment between the two malefic planets of astrology could lead to something incredible down the line. Let the promise of delayed gratification guide you when the going gets tough.

Luckily, all that struggle will feel worth it by April 12. As Jupiter — planet of adventure and expansion — joins forces with Neptune — planet of imagination and empathy — in spiritual and open-hearted Pisces, it could evoke a major artistic breakthrough. An era of creation and compassion is just beginning, so don’t just dip your toes into a fantasy world; jump right into the deep end, because the water’s just fine. As a full moon in balanced, beautiful, and partnership-oriented Libra dances through the sky on April 16, it will even bring clarity and healing to your relationships. Embrace the romance and the love you know you deserve.

The sun enters grounded and gorgeous Taurus on April 19, reminding you that every ship needs to release its anchor eventually. Feel the earth beneath your feet, connect with your surroundings, and embrace the stability you need in order to grows strong and thrive. However, this year, Taurus season may feel anything *but* predictable. As a solar eclipse in Taurus cracks through the cosmos on April 30, it could drive you toward something that seems just as unexpected as it does life-altering. Eclipse season is returning once again, bringing you to the brink of change and pushing you toward your ultimate destiny. Embrace what the universe has in store for you.

Here’s what the astrology of April could mean for you, based on your sun and/or rising sign:

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

Aries

This month is all about what makes you feel alive in your skin. Instead of trying to fit into someone else’s vision, create your own. You know yourself better than anyone and you know where your strengths and weaknesses lie. Use this self-awareness to your advantage, because when you know yourself, everything starts falling into place. Experiment with wearing new hats and entertaining fresh ideas, because by the end of the month, you’ll have so many brilliant ideas to work with.

Taurus

This month, you’re embracing your imagination and your spirituality. The deeper you’re willing to go, the more you’ll be able to heal. Let introspection guide you through all the guilt and the pain you’ve been carrying, because it will leave you feeling validated, and eventually, liberated. By the time your solar return begins, you’ll be ready to let it all go and embrace who you are, down to your core. You already know yourself better than anyone, so get to know yourself even more.

Gemini

You’re connecting with your social scene this month and learning how to embrace friendship, group endeavors, and community spirit. Even if you feel all alone with your vision, there are plenty of others who share your interests and align with your purpose. If you’re willing to work together, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what you accomplish. And as you let go of your ego and embrace forgiveness, you’ll learn how to let the needs of the greater good light your path.

Cancer

You’re feeling more ambitious this month and ready to show the world what you’ve been working on. Take your career goals seriously, because you’ve got so much power at your disposal. However, you may need to let go of something that’s still standing in your way. Create space for the future you’re dreaming of. As you focus in on what you’re ready to accomplish, you’ll find that your friends and colleagues have insights and opportunities to share with you.

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

Leo

This month, you’re expanding your horizons and seeing what lies beyond your typical scope. The world is so much bigger and brighter than you thought, so keep on exploring. You may feel called to embrace a shift in your perspective, because it’s impossible to know everything all at once. See something from a new angle, and as it changes your mind, it changes your goals. You’re redefining your destination, but remember — so many different paths will take you there.

Virgo

You’re embracing a deep and intense change that develops internally. This month is all about transformation, but in order to embrace a new part of you, you need to say goodbye another part of you. This exchange is brutal, but a snake always sheds its skin before it becomes more powerful. Give yourself time to process this spiritual shift, because as you unburden yourself, you’re also setting yourself free. You’re like a bird being released from its cage for the first time.

Libra

This month, you’re discovering so much about yourself. However, you’re learning to see yourself through the eyes of the people you love. As you put yourself in their shoes, you’ll deepen your understanding of how your relationship dynamics function so that you can work on improving them. And as you work on your level of harmony, you’ll eventually start embracing your ability to trust. Remember — trust is earned, but it takes both partner to earn it.

Scorpio

You’re getting back to the basics this month. You may become keenly aware of your priorities and how you disperse your energy, prompting you to revamp your sense of routine. Make time for rituals that energize you just as much as they bring you back down to earth. As you work on building yourself back up, you’re also readying yourself to pour more attention into what you love more than anything else in the world — your relationships.

Dennis Aglaster / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Sagittarius

You’ve been cooped up long enough and now, you’re ready to party. This month, you’re reconnecting with your ability to have pure, unadulterated fun. However, there may be something holding you back from truly giving into the excitement, so practice living in the present rather than the past and the future. As you gain inspiration and set off lightbulbs, you’ll begin to reconnect with your mojo and feel motivated about the tasks that lie ahead of you.

Capricorn

You’re an explorer at heart, but this month, you’re ready to return to your roots. You may be craving a sense of belonging, so nurture yourself with the love, safety, and protection that you need. It may be time to reconnect with relatives and your chosen family, so spend time with the people who understand your story. As you set aside time for healing and rest, you’ll come out of it feeling more energized and inspired. Express yourself through creativity and you won’t regret it.

Aquarius

This month, you’re regaining control over your voice; over your ability to speak things into existence and share your thoughts with others. Conversations are bringing your genius ideas to life and socializing will help you make sense of the deeper complexities. Learn as much as you can, because toward the end of the month, you may feel like retreating from the social scene and protecting your energy. Reconnect with what makes you feel right at home.

Pisces

You’re feeling the earth beneath your feet and focusing on what makes you feel grounded and anchored. This month, you’re learning how to exchange chaos for stability, because you deserve to know where you stand. Redefine your values, rearrange your priorities, and reconnect with your willpower. By the end of the month, you’ll start feeling more open to unpredictable energy and ready to bounce ideas off of others. There’s so much to learn outside your comfort zone.