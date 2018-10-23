Whoever said Thanksgiving and Christmas were the only family holidays to celebrate this time of year? Halloween is also the perfect time to spend time with family — the Addams family, that is. The “creepy and kooky” Addams family knows just how to embrace all things “mysterious and spooky,” which is why you need some Addams Family quotes for captions to document all your spooktacular fun on the ‘Gram.

Whether you’re planning a movie night in with your roomies to watch both The Addams Family and Addams Family Values back-to-back or are putting together a Morticia and Gomez couples costume to wear to your Halloween party, having some Addams Family quotes on hand will make the posting process so much easier. While these movie quotes totally fit the vibe of Halloween, you can also use them for your everyday Instagram posts in October. After all, as Wednesday Addams points out that homicidal maniacs “look just like everybody else,” these Addams Family captions will blend in perfectly with whatever pic you’ve got.

It could be a selfie of your Wednesday-esque black OOTD, a snap of your Morticia-inspired makeup look, or a Cousin Itt-like good hair pic. Use a romantic Gomez line to caption a sweet selfie with your partner or an LOL-worthy quote from Uncle Fester for your most unhinged Halloween adventures with the squad. Whatever fun you have planned, these 30 Addams Family quotes will come in handy just like Thing.

Paramount Pictures

"Last night you were unhinged. You were like some desperate, howling demon. You frightened me. Do it again!" — Morticia "Pugsley, sit in the chair... so we can play a game." — Wednesday "How long has it been since we've waltzed?" — Gomez "And our credo: 'Sic gorgiamus allos subjectatos nunc.' We gladly feast on those who would subdue us. Not just pretty words." — Morticia "Either way, what bliss." — Gomez "You were so beautiful. Pale and mysterious. No one even looked at the corpse." — Gomez "When we first met years ago, it was an evening much like this. Magic in the air." — Morticia "It was just a party. It's over. It means nothing." — Uncle Fester "To live without you, only that would be torture." — Gomez "I'm blinded by such beauty." — Gomez "Nobody gets out of the Bermuda Triangle, not even for a vacation. Everyone knows that." — Wednesday "Oh, my little bundle. So much you don't understand." — Dr. Pinderschloss "About the séance tonight, I wish you'd come." — Morticia "Sweet Oblivion, open your arms!" — Wednesday in Hamlet "You bewitched me." — Gomez "You are too precious for words, why I could just... eat you alive!" — Margaret "Thing, you're a handful." — Morticia "Don't be a baby. I know what I'm doing." — Wednesday "Spirits above me, give me a sign. Shall I be joyous... or shall I be damned?" — Gomez "It's so sweet. He looks just like a little entrée." — Morticia "Smell that air, Fester! Like a tomb." — Gomez "A-ha! Showtime!" — Gomez “I'm a homicidal maniac, they look just like everyone else.” — Wednesday “I would die for her. I would kill for her. Either way, what bliss.” — Gomez “Don't torture yourself, Gomez. That's my job.” — Morticia “Haven't you ever slaughtered anyone?” — Uncle Fester “That's not what I wanted! That's not who I was. I was a ballerina, graceful, delicate! They had to go.” — Debbie Jellinsky “Smell that air, Fester! Like a tomb.” — Gomez “Would you die for me? Promise?” — Debbie Jellinsky “Two, ten, eleven. Eyes, fingers, toes!” — Gomez