Sophie Turner's Style Evolution Is A Masterclass In Cool Girl Chic

Whether she’s playing House of Stark noblewoman Sansa Stark or Dark Phoenix Jean Grey, one thing to know about Sophie Turner is she is a powerful, badass woman, on and off screen. Throughout the course of her career, fans have watched her rise to the throne, control fire, and slay enemies in combat; IRL, she slays the red carpet, nails effortlessly cool street style, and sets major trends (still living for those blunt bangs). Looking back at Turner’s style evolution, it’s clear she has always ate and she’s showing no signs of stopping.

The UK-born star made her acting debut on Game of Thrones in 2011 when she was 14 years old, and has been serving looks ever since. At the start of her career, she kept her red carpet looks cute and classic, but as her star power grew, so did her glam. By the 2019 Met Gala, she showed how much she was willing to experiment with colors, textures, and silhouettes in a colorful sequin catsuit by Louis Vuitton. As an ambassador for the brand, Turner’s sported quite a few high-fashion LV looks in recent years. For her personal style, though, she keeps it pretty relaxed and casual. Definitely a juxtaposition, yet both work in her favor.

Below, you’ll find Sophie Turner’s style evolution, from one of her first red carpets in 2012 to one of her most recent headline-making dinners with Taylor Swift.

February 2012: Sophie Turner’s Red Carpet Debut Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of Sophie Turner’s earliest red carpet moments was at the February 2012 launch of the first season of Game of Thrones on DVD at the Old Vic Tunnels in London. She wore a black sparkly mini dress with mesh sleeves and added a pop of red with her clutch and heels. The adorable look is very different than how she’s often seen on screen and v early ‘10s.

November 2013: Sophie Turner’s Princess Vibes Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2013 premiere of her film Another Me, Turner went ultra-classic with a light blue floral printed midi dress with an understated fit and flare fit. She accessorized with a silver sparkly clutch and heels. Her side braid served Katniss Everdeen realness, which makes sense since the second film in the Hunger Games franchise came out that year.

July 2014: Sophie Turner’s Funky Jumpsuit Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Straying from her previous simple looks, the GoT star wore a funky black and rainbow-colored alphabet-patterned jumpsuit with black heels to San Diego Comic-Con in 2014. The ‘fit very much foreshadowed her Louis Vuitton Met Gala 2019 look.

February 2016: Sophie Turner’s Hollywood Glam C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images Paired with her signature side part and voluminous waves, Turner’s 2016 Academy Awards look is the epitome of G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S. She wore a satin sage green gown from the collab between British fashion brand Galvan and Opening Ceremony. The dress was paired with silver heels, a diamond necklace, and diamond drop earrings.

May 2016: Sophie Turner In Black Armor Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Turner wowed in a Balmain at a 2016 screening of X-Men: Apocalypse. The outfit almost looked like a suit of armor — very fitting for her character in the film as she embodied Jean Grey gearing up to fight the X-Men’s newest foe.

May 2017: Sophie Turner Turns Angelic Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The X-Men: Apocalypse star wore an angelic white and neutral-colored lace and sequin dress by Louis Vuitton to the 2017 Met Gala. As previously mentioned, Turner has been an ambassador for the brand for several years, so prepare to see a lot more LV.

December 2018: Sophie Turner’s Chill Street Style Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images In a relaxed everyday look, Turner walked down the street in a black hoodie, black skinny jeans, brown fur coat, and black studded boots. She added a crossbody bag and black cat-eye sunnies to accessorize.

May 2019: Sophie Turner Gives Artsy Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Louis Vuitton colorful sequin catsuit Turner wore to the 2019 Met Gala is arguably one of her most known looks. The fun pattern gave super artsy vibes and matched her now ex-husband Joe Jonas’ Louis Vuitton turtleneck he wore that night.

June 2019: Sophie Turner In Stripes JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images At the 2019 premiere of Dark Phoenix, the anti-hero put Jean Grey behind her as she showed off her cascading blond locks. She paired the ‘do with a striped strapless dress, courtesy of — you guessed it — Louis Vuitton.

January 2020: This Barbie Is Sophie Turner Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images In yet another Louis Vuitton look, Turner’s blond hair and hot pink gown fit perfectly into the Barbiecore aesthetic, long before Margot Robbie’s Barbie hit theaters.

October 2022: Sophie Turner In Fall Tones Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While attending the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala, the actress returned to her signature ginger locks, yet this time she went for more of a dark auburn. She also traded in her bright colors for an all-neutral look featuring a tan, brown, and gold blazer and black lace tights. Of course, her ‘fit was by Louis Vuitton.

September 2022: Sophie Turner In An LBD Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Clad in a simple black dress and black heels, Turner attended the premiere of her film Do Revenge. TBH, her gorgeous side part and waves were the only accessories she needed.

January 2023: Sophie Turner’s Red-On-Red-On-Red Moment Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In an unexpected, non-Louis Vuitton look, Turner rocked a Magda Butrym outfit featuring a cropped red jacket with ruffle detailing, tight red trousers, and red pumps to the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The ruby red ‘fit matched perfectly with her ginger hair color.

March 2023: Sophie Turner’s Goth Glam MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Back in Louis Vuitton, Turner stunned in a Morticia Addams-esque black sparkly see-through gown featuring long flowy split sleeves at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars party. The dark eyeshadow look complemented the dress beautifully.