Coming up with a creative dish to wow your peers or relatives on Thanksgiving can be a daunting task. Whether you’ve decided to invite someone special this year, or you're simply not a very good cook, I'm about to tell you what to bring to Thanksgiving dinner, based on your zodiac sign, so that's one less thing you have to worry about. Trust me, I know the holidays can be stressful — but even still, it’s all in good fun.

The water signs are highly complex and difficult to read, but once these sensitive souls let you in their loyal hearts, they’ll stand by your side through thick and thin.

Please note, when I say loyal, I’m not only referring to their thoughtfully made Thanksgiving meals and perfect attendance, but also the amount of love they bring to the table. Those born under the signs of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces are also known to be empaths. They're sensitive to their environment and deeply receptive to the emotional undercurrents all around them. This, of course, is precisely why they can be so comforting to others, hence, they're assigned the classic green bean casserole.

The fire signs are the ones who bring the party — and I’m not only referring to Thanksgiving either. If you have an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius in your life, then you’re well aware of the zest they bring to the table. Sure, they can be a bit audacious, but that’s precisely why you can’t help but smile whenever they’re around.

Those born with prominent fire in their chart are also undeniably passionate and creative. Their fiery personalities thrive when surrounded by family and friends, which is why they’d give a spicy spin on a classic dish like jalapeño cornbread muffins.

“Slow and steady wins the race,” says every earth sign ever. Truth is, the earth signs are a lot more strict than the rest of the zodiac signs, but they have every reason to be.

When I say strict, I’m mainly referring to the element earth’s stability-seeking personality. Those born under the sign Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn much rather live in the here and now. They’re also really stubborn and pragmatic, which is why they prefer to take a more traditional route. Speaking of traditions, what's Thanksgiving without pumpkin pie?

Often known as the social butterflies of the zodiac, the air signs thrive when in social atmospheres, where they can partake in mentally-stimulating conversations.

Those born under the sign of Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius enjoy analyzing all sides of the equation. This is where they’re given the opportunity to bring their brilliant intellect to the table, in order to challenge other parties with their eloquent point of view. Air is eclectic and open-minded, which is why they should bring a sweet, yet tart, cranberry-orange trifle to the Thanksgiving table this year.