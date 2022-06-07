Zendaya Explained Why She Prefers Being An Actor, Not A Pop Star

Hey Alexa, play “All For Us” on an endless loop. It’s no secret that Zendaya wears many hats. From dominating our Sunday evenings with her thrilling performance as Rue Bennett on Euphoria to effortlessly gracing award ceremonies in style, Zendaya has steadily carved out her own lane in Hollywood. This includes music. Seriously, you haven’t lived if you’ve never recreated the choreography from her 2013 single, “Replay,” in your mirror at least once? Her song catalog is brimmed with bops; however, for anyone (me, specifically) who wants Zendaya to fully delve back into pop music, well, don’t hold your breath.

While speaking with Andrew Garfield for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Zendaya recalled a conversation she had with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson in which she revealed that a pop career may not be in the cards.

“I was talking to Sam about this earlier. I was like I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star. It’s because, as an actor, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like,” Zendaya said. “And I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it.”

As a fan of her 2013 eponymous album, I’m heartbroken to hear this, but I understand where Zendaya is coming from. Actors can hide behind a character. “Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it’s all you all the time,” she said. “I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue, gets to take on that stuff.”

In response, Garfield suggested lack of boundaries may be why Zendaya found navigating pop stardom to be so different from acting. “Yeah, boundaries. Learning what’s for me,” she said.

Now it’s important to remember that Zendaya hasn’t completely retired from singing. If you’ve tuned in to an episode of Euphoria or two, the actress has reminded us of her silky vibrato numerous times. In the Season 1 finale, she instantly gave us chills with “All For Us,” featuring Labrinth. In Season 2, she gave us “Elliot’s Song,” featuring her co-star Dominic Fike, and “I’m Tired.”

Though blurring the lines between the two careers might be difficult to Zendaya, another single for Season 3 of Euphoria would be a gift. For fans slowly count the days until the show returns, obsessing over her musical catalog may be a good way to pass the time. Don’t forget her Shake It Up! and The Greatest Showman songs. Get acquainted, stat.