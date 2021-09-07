Zendaya Gushed About Growing Up With Bella, Because She Respects Her Roots, Y'all

Zendaya practically grew up in front of the camera, so a lot of her childhood memories are from days spent on-set. The actress starred on Disney Channel's Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne from 2010 to 2013, and they were the ultimate Disney Channel duo. As Rocky Blue and CeCe Jones, they captured fans’ hearts and kickstarted their careers in a big way. In a new interview, Zendaya reflected on just how special those days were to her. Zendaya's quotes about growing up with Bella Thorne were so sweet.

Zendaya sat down for a chat with British Vogue on Sept. 6 for a segment called Into The Instagram Archive. The video segment showed Zendaya going through her Instagram and pulling up a slew of her favorite throwback photos. One of the photos, posted in October 2011, depicted her and Thorne.

“This is old,” Zendaya explained. “This is Bella and I, back in the Shake It Up days.” She went on to explain the back story of the picture and the dynamic of their relationship while working on set together.

“I’m not sure where we are or what we were doing, probably on-set shooting,” she said. “We were so young. We were growing up together. We were like 13, 14, in this picture. We went to school together and it was really only us in the classroom. You know what I mean? We would have hour-long digressions and just talk. There was one time she came over my house and we made cupcakes. It was little things like that that were special. That was good times.”

You can see the 2011 photo of Zendaya and Thorne below.

And you can catch Zendaya’s full segment with British Vogue below.

In another part of the video, Zendaya recalled having her very first kiss on the set of the show. "I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this. I'm going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven't been kissed yet so I don't want the kiss to be on camera,'" she said.

Clearly, Zendaya’s Disney days were not only special to fans, they were to her as well. The actress had some of her biggest life milestones in front of the camera and they shaped her into the person she is today.