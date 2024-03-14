What a time to be a fan of mysterious artists. In the last year, the industry’s most quiet singers have come out of their shells to release new music — or to give an oddly pleasing performance at Coachella. Now, Zayn Malik has fittingly announced his return. After three years of silence, Malik recently revealed his new album, Room Under The Stairs, will drop on May 17. And it already sounds like this new era will be his biggest musical shift ever.

On Mar. 14, Malik shared three different angles of the album’s cover art on Instagram. True to the title, one photo sees an empty room hidden in a blue outline of his face. The other two designs show the room is actually a studio, a place Malik revealed he spent “the last six years in.”

“I recorded most of [Room Under The Stairs] in a tiny shoe cabinet in my house,” he said during his recent appearance on Hot Ones. “I felt like it was fitting to name it after that room, so that people could get even more sentiment into what the whole idea behind it was.”

In the same interview, Malik also shared this album has a different sound from his previous albums. “It’s just really raw and honest. I hope people get that when they listen to it. I hope they get some insight into how I’m feeling and things I’ve been going through over the last six, seven years that I’ve been writing this record. That’s the most important thing to me. I want people to really feel a connection to this record,” he said.

While he didn’t expand on the album’s sound, many fans believe he’s going down the country-indie rock route. Nearly a week before he announced Room Under The Stairs, he shared a brief snippet of its lead single, “What I Am,” on Instagram. The swaying track’s production does has essences of both genres, and it seems to embrace his vocals well. Luckily, fans will be able to hear it in full on March 14, the same day the album will be available for preorder.

It’s not clear if Malik will tease his new record in a similar fashion to 2021’s Nobody Is Listening. But if he does, that would be iconic. ICYMI, the “Vibez” singer randomly tweeted his number on X (formerly known as Twitter) so fans could call and hear a snippet of each track.

Here’s everything to know about the album, so far.

Room Under The Stairs Is Still Under Construction

Malik hasn’t yet revealed the album’s tracklist. However, it seems “What I Am” might be the first of many singles from the record.

Malik Isn’t The Only Producer On The Album

In February, Rolling Stone exclusively confirmed Malik co-produced his new album with Dave Cobb, who’s known for his ear in country music. Cobb has also dabbled in rock, which only strengthens those fan theories about the album’s sounds.

Hm, Is There A 1D Connection Here?

JMEnternational/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Okay, probably not. Nonetheless, it’s interesting seeing Malik take an Architectural Digest approach with this album theme. Not only is it new territory for him, but it lines up with the titles of his former One Direction member’s latest albums: Louis Tomlinson’s Walls and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.