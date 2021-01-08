Zayn Malik doesn't post on social media a lot, but when he does, it's usually for something big. On Thursday, Dec. 7, the singer shared a cryptic video on Twitter with an unfamiliar instrumental playing. At the end, the word "Tomorrow" appeared on screen as a curtain was about to open. Obviously, fans predicted new music was coming and they were right. The former One Direction member dropped his single on Jan. 8, and Zayn Malik's "Vibez" lyrics are so good, you'll be replaying the song for days.

"Vibez" comes months after Malik dropped "Better" in September 2020, marking his first solo single in two years. Both tracks are expected to be part of Malik's upcoming third studio album, which will reportedly have 11 songs total. According to a listing on Apple Music New Zealand, it's called Nobody Is Listening and it's set to come out on Jan. 15.

The last time Malik dropped an album was in December 2018 with Icarus Falls. If fans loved his previous record, they'll definitely enjoy Nobody Is Listening because Malik reportedly had more control over his music this time around. "With total creative reign on his third album, ZAYN is making the music he has always wanted to," a September 2020 statement from the singer read.

Malik's "Vibez" gives fans an idea of what they can expect from his new album, and that's a lot of sexiness. The track is a NSFW slow, R&B jam asking his lover not to keep him waiting so they can, well, get down to business and vibe. It's not hard to guess the song was inspired by his girlfriend and mother of his new baby, Gigi Hadid.

Check out the lyrics below and you'll see for yourself:

CHORUS

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes

Put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre

You know the vibes, know the vibes

VERSE 1

You and me, here in this room

Imagining things we could do

Won't tell no lies, no lies to you

I need you here, I need you here

Mind running wild, we touching slow

Just say the word, I'm ready to go

Anticipation plays after four

I need you now

PRE-CHORUS

Baby, I'ma get you right now (I will)

When I touch you tell me how it feels

Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I'ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Girl, you're right where you need to be

Just don't keep me

CHORUS

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes

Put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre

You got the vibes, got the vibes

You're falling too fast, too fast...

VERSE 2

Baby, I'ma get you right now, I will

When I touch you tell me how it feels

Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I'ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Girl, you're right where you need to be

Just don't keep me

CHORUS

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

Yeah, you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes

Put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre

You got the vibes, got the vibes