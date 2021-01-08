Zayn Malik's "Vibez" Lyrics Are Like A Sexy Love Letter To Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik doesn't post on social media a lot, but when he does, it's usually for something big. On Thursday, Dec. 7, the singer shared a cryptic video on Twitter with an unfamiliar instrumental playing. At the end, the word "Tomorrow" appeared on screen as a curtain was about to open. Obviously, fans predicted new music was coming and they were right. The former One Direction member dropped his single on Jan. 8, and Zayn Malik's "Vibez" lyrics are so good, you'll be replaying the song for days.
"Vibez" comes months after Malik dropped "Better" in September 2020, marking his first solo single in two years. Both tracks are expected to be part of Malik's upcoming third studio album, which will reportedly have 11 songs total. According to a listing on Apple Music New Zealand, it's called Nobody Is Listening and it's set to come out on Jan. 15.
The last time Malik dropped an album was in December 2018 with Icarus Falls. If fans loved his previous record, they'll definitely enjoy Nobody Is Listening because Malik reportedly had more control over his music this time around. "With total creative reign on his third album, ZAYN is making the music he has always wanted to," a September 2020 statement from the singer read.
Malik's "Vibez" gives fans an idea of what they can expect from his new album, and that's a lot of sexiness. The track is a NSFW slow, R&B jam asking his lover not to keep him waiting so they can, well, get down to business and vibe. It's not hard to guess the song was inspired by his girlfriend and mother of his new baby, Gigi Hadid.
Check out the lyrics below and you'll see for yourself:
CHORUS
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes
Put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre
You know the vibes, know the vibes
VERSE 1
You and me, here in this room
Imagining things we could do
Won't tell no lies, no lies to you
I need you here, I need you here
Mind running wild, we touching slow
Just say the word, I'm ready to go
Anticipation plays after four
I need you now
PRE-CHORUS
Baby, I'ma get you right now (I will)
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I'ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you're right where you need to be
Just don't keep me
CHORUS
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes
Put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes
You're falling too fast, too fast...
VERSE 2
Baby, I'ma get you right now, I will
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I'ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you're right where you need to be
Just don't keep me
CHORUS
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
Yeah, you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes
Put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes