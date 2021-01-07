Directioners are about to be very blessed. Zayn Malik is gearing up to release his third solo album, and the details sound like a dream. While Malik has been somewhat cryptic about what his next record will entail, fans are slowly but surely getting more intel, and the album now reportedly has a name. Zayn Malik's Nobody Is Listening album will be here sooner than you expected, so here's everything to know.

Malik released the lead single from the album in September 2020, so the album has been a long time coming. "Better" arrived on Sept. 24, just days after he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child, and it was incredibly personal from start to finish. In fact, fans were convinced it was written with Hadid in mind.

Malik took to social media to announce the follow-up single on Jan. 7, which he said fans could expect one day later on Jan. 8. He teased the single on Twitter and his Instagram story with a clip which featured an image of a red velvet curtain and a large auditorium. The video was very similar to an image Malik posted three weeks prior. At the time, fans thought the singer may have been hinting at new music, and they were right.

After seeing his latest cryptic post, eagle-eyed fans discovered a soon-to-be-released song called “Vibez” in Malik’s Spotify discography.

As much as Malik's fans are loving his one-off releases, they can't wait to hear the album in full. Here's what we know about Nobody Is Listening.

Nobody Is Listening Release Date

While Malik hasn't announced the official release date himself, Nobody Is Listening is rumored to be released on Jan. 15. "Zayn will release his new album titled ‘Nobody Is Listening’ on January 15," Pop Crave tweeted on Jan. 7.

Nobody Is Listening Tracklist

Nobody Is Listening is rumored to have 11 tracks in total, although Malik has yet to confirm this himself. According to Pop Crave, those 11 tracks will include "Vibez."

Nobody Is Listening Album Art

Seeing as Malik has repeatedly shared imagery of a red velvet curtain in relation to his new album, there's a good chance the album cover art will include something similar.

Zayn Malik/Instagram

Nobody Is Listening Collaborations

Malik hasn't confirmed any collaborations on Nobody Is Listening just yet, but it wouldn't be surprising to see a few features sprinkled in. In the past, he's teamed up with Nicki Minaj, Timbaland, and Taylor Swift to release songs.

Nobody Is Listening Singles

"Better" and "Vibez" are the first two confirmed singles off Nobody Is Listening.