Zayn Malik has something up his sleeve. Without saying a word, the former One Direction member uploaded a picture of a concert hall to his Instagram story on Dec. 16. While the details behind the photo are unclear, fans have major questions. Like, is Zayn Malik having a concert? And how in the world can Directioners watch?

Malik has had a relatively low-key year in 2020, likely because he's focused on being a father. He welcomed a baby girl with Gigi Hadid on Sept. 23, and after sharing a photo holding the baby's hand, his social media pages have remained relatively quiet. Now, it looks like Malik could be making his way back into the spotlight.

The stage pic appeared to be taken from the St. George Theatre in Staten Island, New York. The concert hall was completely empty in the snapshot, and centered around the venue's massive velvet curtains.

Not only did fans have questions, but they jumped to conclusions. Directioners everywhere assumed the photo meant a concert of some sort was in the works, and they couldn't contain their excitement.

"WAIT ! IF ZAYN MALIK IS DOING A LIVESTREAM I SWEAR I WONT BE OKAY," one fan tweeted. "If Zayn Malik does a livestream concert I’m gonna loose my sh*t," another said.

You can see Malik's Instagram post featuring the concert hall below.

Zayn Malik/Instagram

If Malik is hosting a concert, it will likely be a virtual one. A number of celebrities have turned to virtual concerts amid the pandemic, with Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Niall Horan, and more leading the charge. But a show from Malik would be particularly exciting since it would be his very first since leaving One Direction in March 2015.

Malik's sophomore solo album Icarus Falls arrived in December 2018, and he followed the record up with a one-off release of a song called "Better" in 2020. Now, with a possible livestream concert on the table, Directioners are hoping to hear the old, the new, and everything in between from Malik.